National Hunt Dark Horses: Mark Howard on Willie Mullins' new recruits

LARINKA (FR) 4 b f Martinborough – Madrika (FR)

By the same sire as triple Grade 1 winner Majborough, the unbeaten filly hails from the same source, too, namely Daniela Mele. Making her racecourse bow in a 14 runner AQPS Flat race at Saumur (LH : 1m 7f : Good/Soft) in March, she dominated from an early stage.

In front with over two circuits to run, the four year old galloped on relentlessly in the homestraight to win hard held by six and a half lengths (third won since). She looked above average and, not surprisingly, J.P.McManus acquired the filly. She could be Dawn Run Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle material.