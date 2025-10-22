Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
+ Log in to read full article
Get the inside word on from the yard

National Hunt Dark Horses: Mark Howard on Willie Mullins' new recruits

By Mark Howard
Sporting Life Plus
Wed October 22, 2025 · 2h ago

Mark Howard's new series continues with a look at some of the exciting new recruits who have joined Willie Mullins for the season ahead.

LARINKA (FR) 4 b f Martinborough – Madrika (FR)

By the same sire as triple Grade 1 winner Majborough, the unbeaten filly hails from the same source, too, namely Daniela Mele. Making her racecourse bow in a 14 runner AQPS Flat race at Saumur (LH : 1m 7f : Good/Soft) in March, she dominated from an early stage.

In front with over two circuits to run, the four year old galloped on relentlessly in the homestraight to win hard held by six and a half lengths (third won since). She looked above average and, not surprisingly, J.P.McManus acquired the filly. She could be Dawn Run Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle material.

Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING