Dan Skelton Stable Tour: 2025/26 National Hunt Season Preview

Since serving his apprenticeship with 14-time champion National Hunt trainer Paul Nicholls, the Shelfield Green handler has gone on to establish himself among the upper echelons of the training ranks following a string of Grade One winners and other big race victories.

Skelton's quest to secure a breakthrough trainers' title appeared to be heading his way last season until a late surge from Closutton master Mullins, starting with victory in the Randox Grand National, that saw him successfully defend his title.

But having already banked more than £400,000 in prize money, and with his big guns backed up by an exciting crop of younger horses that have joined the team, it all points to Skelton being set for another exciting campaign, which could end in a title success.

He said: “It was nearly perfect last season. I wanted to get the £3.3 million in prize money, which we did, as I thought if we did that we would win the championship.

“I think what we achieved last season was enough to win all but three championships, historically, but unfortunately Willie went and took £800,000 out of the Grand National which you can’t legislate for. What can you do except pull your socks up and do it again.

“I knew there was an air of inevitability after Aintree because the only way we could keep him at bay after that was to beat him in all the races he was in, and for him to underachieve in those races before Sandown, as if he was within a sniff there I knew what he could bring.

“You have just got to say well done and go aim for his level and more. He sets the bar and it is my intention to get up to it and if we get up to it there is no reason why we can’t get past it, and that is a big statement, but at the end of the day what else are you supposed to think.

“I know how hard it is going to be, but that is the level of our ambition. I really enjoyed the last three weeks of the season as we had more support than we ever had. The season before I felt that the masses wanted Willie to win as it was something new, but last season we went to the races and it felt like it was a lot closer in terms of support.

“We have got a better team and bigger one, by around ten or 15 horses. Last season we had 20-plus bumper winners and those stepping into novice hurdle campaigns is a great strength to have. The championship is the prize at the end of the season if all the individual bits fit in.”