Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan best bets for today at Leopardstown

Some big names are in action on the Flat at Leopardstown today and Tony Keenan has a recommended bet at a big price.

The Grand National is over, and the focus moves on to Classic trials, starting with three at Leopardstown this afternoon where the ground is set to be decent for the time of the year, currently described as good to yielding, sunshine and showers forecast. That sound surface has likely helped in getting some highly rated horses to turn up, and none is rated higher than True Love on 115, due to run in the Ballylinch Stud Priory Belle Stakes at 16:25. Connections are preparing her for the 1,000 Guineas but one does wonder if she might be going the sprint route had Precise been primed for Newmarket rather than in a rush to make that target. True Love looked fast last season, and while this trip is worth a try, it is not something I would want to bet on for all her ability. Her stablemate Composing had things go her way to win the races she did last season and looks appropriately rated on 105 which makes life tough her under a penalty.

Black Caviar Gold looked a different filly on soft ground last season, running out an impressive winner on her final start in the Weld Park, though it remains to be seen if this afternoon’s ground will be slow enough for her. Two fillies make a bit of appeal among the outsiders. Blanc De Blanc was impressive last time at Dundalk, settling her race quickly, and is likely be fitter than most while Killashee Warrior shaped well here behind Diamond Necklace at the ICF before winning at Thurles. Phoenix Stakes winner Power Blue is the big name in the Ballylinch Stud Red Rocks Stakes at 15:55 though needs to prove himself at the trip while Ryan Moore has surprisingly gone for Flushing Meadows, that one not having been seen since beaten at short odds at this track last July. Another Ballydoyle runner, Trojan Warrior, is an interesting contender. He was visually impressive when winning at the Curragh in October, gathering in one that had good form and the run of the race to win going away. This is a big step up, but he has lots of potential. The P.W. McGrath Memorial Ballysax Stakes (16:55) has drawn a bigger field than has sometimes been the case lately and Derby favourite Pierre Bonnard will need to be reasonably fit to account for them; that said, it will be disappointing if he does not.

The Tony Harmon Services Handicap (17:25) is one of the more interesting betting races on the card. The two Ballydoyle runners were seen to good effect in their wins and perhaps something at a bigger price might offer some value. PIERRE GROSSE was an eye-catcher at this track on debut over a mile last August, dropped out and travelling well into the straight but getting no run, essentially spending the last furlong and a half of the race on the bridle done inner, briefly pushed out late when a gap came and shaping like he had a lot more to give when finishing fourth. The form of that race is a questionable though the impressive winner has not run since, and Pierre Grosse himself did not back it up when returned to the track at Roscommon 12 days later. However, it is likely that run came too soon while the drop to seven furlongs at a tighter track looked against him.