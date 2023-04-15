Check out our best bets, top Timeform ratings and view from connections ahead of Randox Grand National day at Aintree.

Course Guide: The Grand National course is triangular with its apex (at the Canal Turn) the furthest point from the stands. Inside is the Mildmay course which has birch fences. A major feature of the Mildmay course is its sharpness although it's a tough jumping test. The Grand National is run over two complete circuits taking in sixteen spruce fences first time around and fourteen the second. Alterations to the fences in recent times have had the effect of making it a less severe test of jumping than used to be case. Since 2013, the run to the first fence in the Grand National was reduced in a bid to also improve safety, resulting in the overall race distance shortening from the usual 4½m, though the run-in is still 494 yards long and includes an elbow.

Going & Weather The going on Ladies Day at the Randox Grand National Festival is Good To Soft on all three courses following between 4mm and 5mm of overnight watering throughout. It’s a damp and grey morning at Aintree, but much less windy than on the opening day. The forecast for the day is for sunny periods, with the chance of a passing shower (0-2mm).

THE Grand National 2023 preview

Big race of the day 17.15 Randox Grand National

VERDICT: DELTA WORK can give Gordon Elliott a fourth Grand National victory. He's been extremely strong at the finish when winning the Cross Country Chase for the last 2 years, the same race Tiger Roll landed before taking this in 2018 and 2019 for connections, and he gave a great account of himself when third off 1 lb higher 12 months ago. Corach Rambler is another dual Cheltenham Festival winner who ticks plenty of boxes for the 2017-winning yard. Le Milos and Vanillier complete the shortlist. Timeform top rated: Corach Rambler

PACE MAP:

Grand National Pace Map

Pace Forecast : Even Specific Pace Hint : The projection that the pace is likely to be uniform at a track where those that race prominently are normally favoured should still benefit AIN'T THAT A SHAME (IRE) rather than CORACH RAMBLER (IRE). Individual Price Hint : VANILLIER (FR) was beaten last time out when trading at 25% or less of his Betfair SP.

KEY QUOTES: Gordon Elliott - Delta Work: “If I had to pick a horse to ride this year, it would be Delta Work. He got a little bit far back early last year, but ran a very good race. He was a bit careful, but he is in great form now and we couldn’t be happier with him.” Emmet Mullins - Noble Yeats: “He was last over the first last time. He wasn’t in contention for the first two miles, but it all worked out in his favour. There’s no rule of thumb for it, it’s just getting the horse happy and confident in a bit of space and running into the gaps. It’ll probably have to be the brave man’s route to get that space. He negotiated it last year and fingers crossed he can do it again. “I think he’s getting a bit wiser every time and looking after himself a bit more. He’s just holding a bit back for himself, but hopefully we can get it out of him. Just a bit of space is ideal for him, it’s going to be hard in a National with 40 runners but I suppose I’ll just keep telling Sean to go back and look at Sam’s ride last year.” Lucinda Russell - Corach Rambler: “It was funny really because going in I didn’t expect to win at Cheltenham at all, I certainly didn’t expect him to win as he did. We knew that he had improved this season and before the race we knew that he had improved, so it was exciting to see him be able to go on and win like that. But the slightly scary thing is, I think he has improved again. “Technically, if you look at it, he is extremely well in on the handicap. He’s gone up in the weights since Cheltenham and I think he has improved as well. From that point of view, technically, I think has got a fantastic chance. He has to take to the fences, he has to take to the whole Aintree experience, but again I am pretty confident that he will do that.” Dan Skelton - Le Milos: “He is in really good form. I took him for an away day recently, and he was very good. He’s versatile in regards to the ground and I think he’ll stay the trip, so he’s got a good profile for the race. He’s a Coral Gold Cup winner and I can assure you that I was probably as fit as he was at Kelso!"

Other race previews 13.45 EFT Systems Maghull Novices' Chase

VERDICT: It's hard to see past JONBON who went down to a top-class rival at Cheltenham and can land a novice win at this meeting for the second year running. Notlongtillmay gets the nod for the forecast spot. Timeform top rated: Jonbon Key quote: Nicky Henderson - Jonbon: "We were toying with the two-and-a-half-mile race but in the end we just liked the look of the two-mile race for him, it just seemed the obvious place for him. He's a very good horse, has only lost twice in his life and both at the (Cheltenham) Festival. He's been great for us and he's in very good form."

VERDICT: Claims can be made for plenty with the narrow vote in favour of WEST BALBOA. Clearly held in high regard, she produced her best effort yet when landing the Lanzarote Hurdle at Kempton in January, and wisely given a break since, there's a strong possibility she can do better still now her stamina is drawn out further. Good Time Jonny produced a smashing effort to land the Pertemps last month and is feared. An Tailliur, Au Fleuron and last year's winner Party Business complete the shortlist. Timeform top rated: Good Time Jonny

VERDICT: This is very open and while SPRINGWELL BAY hasn't quite achieved as much as some of these, he's a smashing prospect with the obvious scope to rate higher. He can take the step up in grade in his stride at the chief expense of Dark Raven and You Wear It Well, though Hermes Allen is also very dangerous if back to the level he attained in the Challow. Timeform top rated: Dark Raven

Key quote: Jamie Snowden - You Wear It Well: "Obviously she came out of Cheltenham really well. She is looking great in herself, in fact she’s probably looking better than she has all season. She is really blossoming, so comes here hopefully with a chance. We are taking on the boys, so she has got to step forward again, but she gets a 7lb allowance, considering she had the penalty at Cheltenham. She has got a lot in her favour and stepping up in trip will help her.”

VERDICT: HOME BY THE LEE shaped a lot better than the result when behind a couple of these in the Stayers' at Cheltenham and is taken to turn the tables and notch a second Grade 1 win of the season. Champ has been freshened up since his run at Kempton over Christmas and is a very talented operator on his day so he's second choice ahead of stablemate Marie's Rock, who can't have been right at Cheltenham last month and can get back on track now stepping up to 3m for the first time. Timeform top rated: Home By The Lee Key quote: Gordon Elliott - Sire Du Berlais: "He seems in great order since Cheltenham. He has a habit of running one massive race a year and that's what he did at Cheltenham, but hopefully he can find another big performance here."

VERDICT: SHAKEM UP'ARRY has really impressed with how he's travelled since the tongue strap was fitted, producing another cracking effort when third in the Magners Plate at the Cheltenham Festival, and he may just get away with the longer trip at this flatter track. Midnight River and Nassalam failed to meet expectations in the same race at Cheltenham but both are likely to bounce back given their profiles, while Beauport will be suited by the drop back in trip given how he shaped in the Kim Muir. Timeform top rated: Midnight River