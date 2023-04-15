It’s a close race in the battle for Randox Grand National favouritism while two Willie Mullins horses are proving popular as we look at the latest betting.

15.45pm: Gaillard backed into favourite in places The money continues to come in for GAILLARD DU MESNIL in the Randox Grand National and he's now the 9/1 joint-favourite with CORACH RAMBLER in places. AIN'T THAT A SHAME and DELTA WORK are also in with a chance of going off favourite with the pair available at 10/1 generally. Sky Bet's Michael Shinners said: "The Willie Mullins pair of Gaillard Du Mesnil (9/1) and Mr Incredible (11/1) are both proving very popular with Sky Bet Customers. We are currently 9/1 the field which includes Corach Rambler and Ain't That A Shame."

12pm: Delta edging National favouritism Gordon Elliott’s DELTA WORK is edging Randox Grand National favouritism in places after a morning of punting activity up and down the country, although there is a three-way tussle for the market leader spot. Elliott is going for his fourth win in the race following the exploits of Silver Birch and dual winner Tiger Roll, with Delta Work leading his squad this time around. Third in last year’s National, he returns off 1lb lower and he set himself up for this with a second win in the Glenfarclas Chase at Cheltenham – a route Elliott took with both Silver Birch and Tiger Roll. Delta Work is 9/1 generally with spots of 10/1 available but three horses are breathing down his neck in the betting.

CORACH RAMBLER is generally 10/1, a horse who is 10lb well-in after winning the Ultima Handicap Chase at Cheltenham for the second year running last month, while AIN’T THAT A SHAME is generally 10/1 and 11/1 in places. Henry De Bromhead’s horse halved in price from 20/1 on Friday as punters moved to back Rachael Blackmore’s mount and with further support likely he could still usurp Delta Work for favouritism as the day goes on.

Mullins pair well supported

Sky Bet are paying seven places on each-way bets on the race and both GAILLARD DU MESNIL and MR INCREDIBLE are proving popular. The other horse vying for favouritism now is Gaillard Du Mesnil, who is 10/1 from 14s, Willie Mullins’ horse coming into Aintree on the back of Cheltenham Festival success in the National Hunt Chase and he’s the chosen mount of Paul Townend, a man who added the Irish National to his haul on Easter Monday following a sensational ride on I Am Maximus. Mr Incredible is 12/1 from 16/1 following his own good run in third in the Kim Muir at Cheltenham, the lightly-raced seven-year-old the mount of Brian Hayes off a lowly 10 stone 4lb. He’s owned by Paul Byrne, the man who owned last year’s winner Noble Yeats before he was sold to Robert Waley-Cohen. Sky Bet spokesman Michael Shinners said: "A fairly even spread of business with two horses shortening from bigger prices. Roi Mage is now 22/1 from 50/1 and Velvet Elvis is 28/1 from 50/1. "One horse whose name has caught the eye at a huge price is Back On The Lash. Another horse who has been popular with tipsters but would be a good result at this stage is Vanillier."

Outsiders being backed

At bigger prices there are some other notable market movers. ROI MAGE is into 25/1 from 40s for Patrick Griffin on the back of his second to Longhouse Poet last time out and the 11-year-old continues to be popular. Thomas Gibney’s VELVET ELVIS is 28/1 from 50s and he brings last year’s Irish National form to the table after being sixth at Fairyhouse a year ago. And finally COKO BEACH is 25/1 from 40s for that man Elliott, with Harry Cobden’s presence in the saddle attracting attention about a horse who was eighth in the race last year.

Rambler popular at Paddy Power Corach Rambler 9 co fav fr 10 Paddy Power

Our Power 22 fr 25

Roi Mage 25 fr 28

Coko Beach 28 fr 33

Fury Road 33 fr 40

Lifetime Ambition 33 fr 50

Cape Gentleman 100 fr 150 Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “So far punters still haven’t really come for Ain’t That A Shame and they have decided that Corach Rambler, who was out on his own at the front of the market for so long, was becoming too big a price and he’s now again joined Delta Work and Gaillard Du Mesnil at the head of affairs.”

Exchange movers £2.5million had traded on the Betfair Exchange by 1pm with Gaillard Du Mesnil heavily backed into 11.0 from 18.5 during the morning. Roi Mage is 34 from 80s and at huge prices Cape Gentleman has come into 190 from 350. Market Movers posted at 1145 BST on 15/04/23