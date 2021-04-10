Grand National back in the headlines | Ben Linfoot sets the scene for the 2021 Aintree spectacular

Ben Linfoot sets the scene for the 2021 Randox Grand National as the world's greatest race returns for the first time in two years.

For the first time in two years, Grand National day is here. It feels so good to type those words. There is no greater race - no greater spectacle - in the sport of jumps racing and the empty entry alongside the year 2020, for the first time since the void race in 1993, on the Grand National winner’s board is a stark reminder of where we were 12 months ago. So desperate for the National fix were we a year ago that the Virtual version achieved remarkable success, with £2.6million raised for NHS charities in the process. That was fantastic, but you can’t beat the real thing - as Potters Corner’s many new connections will attest to if Christian Williams’ horse goes and does this time around what his computer doppelganger did a year ago. But this is a race for the people, not pixels. It is with hope that this is the last ever behind-closed doors National, the last time 70,000 won’t be here in person to cheer home the latest hero. At least 600 million people will be able to watch from their homes this time around. At least it’s taking place. And what a wonderful renewal we have in store.

There will be no third National for Tiger Roll in 2021

It could’ve been even better, of course. We could’ve had Tiger Roll bidding to emulate Red Rum, but you couldn’t say his absence has weakened the race to the status of below-par renewal, far from it. We have a wonderful mix of young up-and-comers and veterans, horses well in and wrong at the weights, horses that have proven their stamina and those that haven’t - yet. Horses that have experienced these still-unique fences against those that are seeing it all for the very first time. The same usual mix will be required to prevail – class, stamina and having something in hand from the handicapper, mainly – with a slice of luck thrown in, as well. Good jumping? That should help, too, but you can probably get away with an error or three and win the National these days, as Pineau De Re well proved. It’s seven years since that horse made the headlines, but who will be splashed across the back (and hopefully front) pages of the Sunday papers this year? Here are some of the potential news makers: ‘CAP FITS FOR HEMMINGS – AGAIN’

Trevor Hemmings has already won three Grand Nationals

It looks a tough punting puzzle – unless hot-favourite Cloth Cap wins. Officially a stone well in at the weights, he jumps like a buck, stays well and looks an improved animal for switching to aggressive tactics this season. Trainer Jonjo O’Neill is going for his second success in the contest following Don’t Push It in 2010 and jockey Tom Scudamore is remarkably bidding to become the first member of his family to win the race, too, but the main story here surrounds the owner, Trevor Hemmings. The 85-year-old has been a long-time supporter of National Hunt racing and, though he’s scaled down his interests in the last year, he’s still unearthed another major Aintree player as he goes for his fourth win in the race following on from Hedgehunter, Ballabriggs and Many Clouds. ‘RACHAEL* BECOMES THE FIRST LADY’

Rachael Blackmore could become the first female jockey to win the National

Long gone are the days where it looked unlikely that a female jockey could win the Grand National and the door that was firmly knocked upon by Katie Walsh could be blasted off its hinges by the unstoppable force that is Rachael Blackmore. After a Cheltenham Festival to remember, Blackmore takes the ride on Minella Times and this improving Irish steeplechaser brings some red-hot Leopardstown form to the table. He’s only tried three miles twice, but he shapes like he will get further and his slick jumping looks a real asset. *Blackmore is not the only one that could inspire this headline. Bryony Frost is on board Yala Enki and Tabitha Worsley - who won the Foxhunters’ aboard Top Wood in 2019 over these fences 17 months after breaking her back - is riding her mother Georgie Howell’s Sub Lieutenant. ‘TIZZ THE BEST SEND OFF FOR COLIN’

Colin Tizzard is all set to hand over the reins to Joe

It’s been a tough season for Colin Tizzard and he hands over the reins to son Joe at the end of the campaign, so what better way to celebrate his training career than by going out with a bang with a win in the Grand National? Mister Malarky will be his final runner in the race and he’s popped up a couple of times in big handicaps, including at Ascot earlier this season where he won off a 5lb lower mark. He can throw in the odd error – he unseated Saturday’s rider Jonjo O’Neill Jr in the Ladbrokes Trophy in November – but if he gets around the course without drama he could give his handler the perfect farewell gift. ‘SNEEZY DOES IT FOR TIGER TEAM’

Farclas (right): Could easily win another National for Gigginstown