Timeform on the best weight carrying performances in Grand National history

Adam Houghton highlights five famous weight-carrying performances in the Grand National at Aintree.

Golden Miller (1934 winner) Golden Miller was the most famous chaser in the inter-war period and he can still lay claim to two impressive feats that have not been matched in the decades since. He won the Cheltenham Gold Cup a record-breaking five times and he is still the only horse to have completed the Gold Cup-Grand National double in the same season. In 1934 Golden Miller, fresh from his third Gold Cup win, shouldered 12-2 to beat Delaneige (receiving 10 lb) by five lengths, with old rival Thomond II a further five back in third. A fast pace on good ground, combined with Golden Miller’s smart turn of foot, led to the course record being broken – a time that stood until Red Rum and Crisp smashed it 39 years later. Easter Hero – another outstanding chaser in the first half of the twentieth century – deserves an honourable mention for the effort he produced to finish second in 1929. Despite carrying the welter burden of 12-7, Easter Hero started favourite at 9/1 in a field of no fewer than 66 runners – unsurprisingly, a world record – and he led nearly all the way, only for 100/1-shot Gregalach to overhaul him between the final two fences and score by six lengths. Gregalach went on to confirm himself a top-class chaser and ran in five more Grand Nationals, in all of which he shouldered 12-0 or more. His final Aintree appearance came when seventh as a 12-year-old in 1934, when he headed the weights on 12-7, followed by Thomond II (who had won the Becher Chase from Gregalach in November) on 12-4 and the winner Golden Miller on 12-2.

Crisp (1973 runner-up) Red Rum may be one of the most popular horses of all time, but he began his Grand National career in 1973 occupying the role of the villain, getting up close home to inflict a heart-breaking defeat on the bold-jumping, front-runner Crisp, who’d been well clear for most of the way only to wilt on the long run-in under top weight of 12-0. It was a classic renewal of the Aintree showpiece, not to mention one of the most hotly debated races of all time, with many people left wondering what the outcome might have been had Crisp’s jockey, Richard Pitman, had done things differently. Pitman, speaking to Cornelius Lysaght in an interview on the Sporting Life, said: “We jumped the last okay and the only error I’ll admit to came then. I thought I had to wake him up and gave him a tap with the whip in the right hand. He was 17 hands 2, a huge horse, and when I took my hand off the reins he fell away from me. I should have kept hold of his head, kept him balanced and got to the Elbow. “It was a basic error and as he fell away left handed, when I wanted to go right, by the time I’d straightened him up I lost two-and-a-half lengths. In the end I was beaten three-quarters of a length.” Red Rum stayed on relentlessly and took the spoils by three quarters of a length, with the pair finishing 25 lengths clear of the dual Cheltenham Gold Cup winner (and 1975 National hero) L’Escargot. Crisp produced a top-class performance in failing so narrowly to concede 23 lb to the winner, and, whilst offering little consolation to his connections, the Timeform rating of 173 he achieved in defeat has not subsequently been surpassed in the race.

