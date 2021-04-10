Grand National tips: Win and each-way selections for Aintree from the Sporting Life and Timeform team

We've pulled together the best win and each-way recommendations from all the Sporting Life and Timeform experts for Saturday's Randox Grand National at Aintree.

OLI BELL

Best bet: Already tipped up by a few shrewdies, Discorama has got a good weight, his Ultima form is rock solid and if he takes to the fences he will be bang there at the finish. Lively outsider: This is a great story but I wouldn’t be surprised if Sub Lieutenant ran a big race. Fourth in a Grade One at Aintree in the past and second in a Topham, I don’t think this horse is a back number at all. If he had better known connections I don’t think he would be a 100/1 shot. FRAN BERRY

Best bet: Any Second Now was the winner of the Kim Muir Chase in 2019 over 3m 2f and was sensational in winning over two miles in graded company last time. Trainer Ted Walsh knows exactly what it takes to win the race. Lively outsider: Takingrisks is 12 years old but has only had 32 races. He comes here on the back of a shock success in the Sky Bet Chase and could well outrun his odds with a great chase rider on board. ED CHAMBERLIN

Best bet: I thought Secret Reprieve screamed Grand National with how he won at Chepstow. He needs a couple to come out to make the final field and I have everything crossed he does. If he doesn’t then I’m with Burrows Saint who I strongly fancied for the race that never was in 2020. Willie Mullins is very happy with him and that will do for me. Lively outsider: OK Corral is looking to put Nicky Henderson’s bogey race hoodoo to bed. He’s endured injury problems throughout his career, limiting him to just 14 starts, including seven over fences. To my mind, he would have developed into a Gold Cup horse with a good run at things and at 11 his chance to win a Grand National has probably passed him by, but we all want a ‘dreamy’ one at huge odds and 50/1 is too generous to ignore. RORY DELARGY

Best bet: My idea of the 2021 Grand National winner is Paul Nolan’s Discorama. He’s a horse I’ve liked since his novice hurdling days, when he finished like a train to be second in the Martin Pipe at the Cheltenham Festival, and he’s been placed in both the National Hunt Chase and the Ultima in subsequent years, marking him down as a specialist in big-field events. He was nosed out by Milan Native on his return at Galway, but is weighted to reverse form, and while he disappointed at Cheltenham in November, he was found to have a breathing problem, and had wind surgery late last year. He’s been set aside for the spring campaign, and could have run in the Irish National on Monday, but comes here instead, and I’m sure his trainer will have him ready to run for his life. Lively outsider: Of those at big prices, I’m tempted by Sub Lieutenant, who is a 12-y-o but retains plenty of enthusiasm, and was runner-up in both the Melling Chase and the Topham at this meeting. He’s enjoying himself having joined the team of Tabitha Worsley and her mother Georgie Howell. The combination have received plenty of press coverage, but the horse’s price has not suffered, and this ultra-safe jumper should give his enthusiastic pilot a dream ride.

BEN LINFOOT

Best bet: You need three magic boxes ticked to find the modern Grand National winner; class, stamina and being well-handicapped, and I think Discorama has all the ingredients. He was good enough to beat A Plus Tard over three miles as a novice when second in a Grade One at Punchestown, he was strong enough to be a very close second in a brutal renewal of the four-miler at Cheltenham and he’s in there towards the bottom of the weights off a mark of 149. Freshened up following wind surgery since we last saw him, he could land a dream win for jockey Bryan Cooper who was on the wrong Mouse Morris/Gigginstown one when Rule The World won in 2016. Lively outsider: If there’s one at a huge price that could out-run his odds I think it’s the 100/1 chance Ami Debois for trainer Graeme McPherson. He’s been in good form this season following a lay-off and I completely buy into the theory that this excellent jumper can find an extra 10 per cent around these fences. He shapes like he’ll stay, despite hardly ever having had the opportunity to prove himself beyond three miles, and his prominent and bold-jumping style of racing could really suit this test. CORNELIUS LYSGAHT

Best bet: Any Second Now. A horse with the versatility to win his Aintree prep over two miles having also been successful in the past over three and a quarter miles in a Kim Muir at Cheltenham is pretty special. Ted Walsh knows all about training one to peak on the right day having done it with Papillon (2000) and the ground and the weight look fine to me. Lively outsider: 12-year-olds are not regular winners, but Takingrisks looked younger than his years when beating Aye Right, one of the season's outstanding form yardsticks at Doncaster. He has a decent weight; as a former Scottish Grand National winner he will last out the distance; and he could see Nicky Richards emulate his trainer-dad Gordon W who won with Lucius (1978) and Hallo Dandy (1984). DAVID MASSEY

Best bet: It was hard not to be impressed when Burrows Saint won the 2019 Irish National, and his subsequent defeat in the Grand Steeplechase was easy to forgive at the end of a busy season. He’s been both sparingly and carefully raced since then, his handicap mark protected by mainly keeping him to hurdles but it was a much improved effort in the Bobbyjo Chase, one that should put him bang on for this. Lively outsider: There’s a lot to like about Sub Lieutenant for a three-figure price, isn’t there? Top-class at his peak, it was only last July he was splitting The Storyteller and Livelovelaugh in the Guinness Chase. Since purchased by Georgie Howell as part of Gigginstown’s dispersal sale, he’s run well twice at Ascot, ought to be spot-on for this, and the ground won’t be an issue. Proven over the Aintree fences too, after his second in the Topham, he’s never fallen, or unseated, and can Tabitha Worsley - already a winner over the National fences, don’t forget - a smashing spin. ANDREW ASQUITH

Best bet: Discorama is a solid jumper who stays well. That is what you need to win a Grand National. Throw in one who possesses a bit of class and you have all bases covered. Sounds easy, right? Step forward Discorama, who has finished placed at three Cheltenham Festivals and races from just 1 lb higher than when a solid third to The Conditional in last year’s Ultima. He looks attractively weighted on that form, and the Grand National has seemingly been a long-term plan by connections (hasn’t been seen since disappointing in November and has since undergone a breathing operation). There have been some bullish comments about his well-being in recent weeks and he seems sure to relish this extreme test of stamina. Hopefully, he won’t get too far back over this longer trip, and if he is still in the mix jumping two from home, he isn’t the type to shirk it and let you down. Lively outsider: Now, the stats are against me here, as there hasn’t been a 12-year-old winner of the Grand National since Amberleigh House in 2004 (and there has only been four since 1980), but at a huge price I can’t help but have a few quid each way on Blaklion. Admittedly, he has had his problems in recent years, and is seemingly a shadow of his former self, but he was an authoritative winner of the Becher from a mark of 153 in 2017, and creeps in at the foot of the weights here from a mark of 145. He has had only three runs for Dan Skelton, and turned in his best effort for a while at Newcastle last time, leaving the impression he could be on the way back after a truncated few years. Blaklion’s record over the National fences is very good, and it would not surprise me in the slightest were he to run a massive race at an enticing price. DAVID ORD

Best bet: I was convinced Kimberlite Candy was going to run a huge race last season and won’t desert him now. He’s only run once this term, when runner-up in the Becher Chase for the second successive season. This is the race his whole campaign has been geared around and he’s a player. Lively outsider: Look, Burrows Saint is Willie Mullins’ main hope – he told us so in an interview on Wednesday. But surely his Bobbyjo conqueror Acapalla Bourgeois is overpriced at 40/1? He beat his stablemate by four-and-three-quarter lengths at Fairyhouse and is seven pounds better off. He finished third to the same horse in the 2019 Irish National but again gets a swing in the weights and arrives here in peak form. A Mullins horse going under the radar is rare. Here’s one. IAN OGG

Best bet: Burrows Saint impressed as a novice when going up in trip, winning the Irish National, and looks to have been campaigned with this race in mind ever since. He made a highly encouraging return to chasing in the Bobbyjo Chase and, as Dave mentions above, is the leading contender from a top yard and looks ideally aged with eight-year-olds having won three of the last five renewals. Lively outsider: The younger generation definitely hold the upper hand these days but I’ve always had a soft spot for Alpha Des Obeaux and his latest fourth in the Cross Country gave hope that not all was lost. He was still travelling well when falling at The Chair in 2018 but returned the following season to finish a good third in the Becher Chase. The handicapper has given him a chance and his Cheltenham run was his most encouraging for some time (admittedly the bar couldn’t have been any lower with two last places and two non-completions!) and could just have teed him up for a big run. TONY McFADDEN