Get all the latest information ahead of the 2023 Grand National Festival at Aintree
Check out our best bets for the Randox Grand National

Grand National 2023 tips from our experts

By Sporting Life
16:23 · FRI April 14, 2023

Check out the Timeform tip, our experts' 1-2-3-4-5 predictions and the potential story-line winners for this year's Randox Grand National.

Timeform Tip

DELTA WORK can give Gordon Elliott a fourth Grand National victory. He's been extremely strong at the finish when winning the Cross Country Chase for the last 2 years, the same race Tiger Roll landed before taking this in 2018 and 2019 for connections, and he gave a great account of himself when third off 1 lb higher 12 months ago. Corach Rambler is another dual Cheltenham Festival winner who ticks plenty of boxes for the 2017-winning yard. Le Milos and Vanillier complete the shortlist.

Timeform top rated: Corach Rambler 185p (two pounds clear of Delta Work)

THE Grand National 2023 preview

Experts' view

Check out the 1-2-3-4-5 verdicts from the Sporting Life and Timeform experts...

Dan Barber

  1. Corach Rambler
  2. Vanillier
  3. Any Second Now
  4. Delta Work
  5. Gabbys Cross

Oli Bell

  1. Delta Work
  2. Galvin
  3. Ain't That A Shame
  4. Noble Yeats
  5. Gaillard Du Mesnil

Fran Berry

  1. Capodanno
  2. Delta Work
  3. Galvin
  4. Ain't That A Shame
  5. Noble Yeats
GRAND NATIONAL 7 PLACES

Matt Brocklebank

Click here for full Value Bet column

  1. Vanillier
  2. Mr Incredible
  3. Galvin
  4. Aint That A Shame
  5. Le Milos

Ed Chamberlin

  1. Longhouse Poet
  2. Hill Sixteen
  3. Noble Yeats
  4. Lifetime Ambition
  5. Ain't That A Shame

Graham Cunningham

  1. Longhouse Poet
  2. Lifetime Ambition
  3. Le Milos
  4. Delta Work
  5. Corach Rambler

Rory Delargy

  1. Capodanno
  2. Corach Rambler
  3. Vanillier
  4. Mr Incredible
  5. Our Power

David Johnson

  1. Ain't That A Shame
  2. Capodanno
  3. Vanillier
  4. Diol Ker
  5. Corach Rambler
Ben Linfoot

Click here for full Saturday tipping column

  1. Capodanno
  2. Delta Work
  3. Gaillard Du Mesnil
  4. Our Power
  5. Gabbys Cross

Dave Massey

  1. Delta Work
  2. Longhouse Poet
  3. The Big Dog
  4. Corach Rambler
  5. Fortescue

Donn McClean

  1. Longhouse Poet
  2. Capodanno
  3. Noble Yeats
  4. Corach Rambler
  5. Our Power

Billy Nash

  1. Capodanno
  2. Delta Work
  3. Vanillier
  4. Lifetime Ambition
  5. Diol Ker

Phil Turner

  1. Delta Work
  2. Le Milos
  3. Vanillier
  4. Noble Yeats
  5. Any Second Now
What are the potential stories?

Davy Russell to bow out in style

Sam Waley-Cohen retired after winning last year's National on Noble Yeats and having brought himself out of retirement as cover for Jack Kennedy at Cheltenham, can Tiger Roll's rider Davy Russell bow out in style himself aboard Galvin?

First Welsh winner for 118 years

It's been a long time between drinks for Welsh trainers in the great race - you have to go back to 1905 for the last - and only - National winner in Kirkland. But could Our Power or Eva's Oscar restore sporting pride?

Nicky Henderson wins it for the first time

He dominated the opening day of the meeting with Grade One wins for Shishkin and the peerless Constitution Hill but despite a record-breaking career - Nicky Henderson has never trained the winner of the Grand National. Can Mister Coffey finally end the drought?

More Rachael Blackmore magic - and history

She became the first female rider to win the Randox Grand National aboard Minella Times in 2021 - can Rachael Blackmore win it again aboard Ain't That A Shame? He'd be a hugely poignant winner for Minella Times' trainer Henry de Bromhead too after the tragic death of his 13-year-old son Jack last year.

50 years on from Red Rum the McCains win it again

In 1973 Red Rum reeled-in Crisp for one of the most dramatic and famous Grand National wins of all time. To mark the anniversary can trainer Ginger McCain's son Donald win the National himself for a second time?

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

