Check out the Timeform tip, our experts' 1-2-3-4-5 predictions and the potential story-line winners for this year's Randox Grand National.

Timeform Tip

DELTA WORK can give Gordon Elliott a fourth Grand National victory. He's been extremely strong at the finish when winning the Cross Country Chase for the last 2 years, the same race Tiger Roll landed before taking this in 2018 and 2019 for connections, and he gave a great account of himself when third off 1 lb higher 12 months ago. Corach Rambler is another dual Cheltenham Festival winner who ticks plenty of boxes for the 2017-winning yard. Le Milos and Vanillier complete the shortlist. Timeform top rated: Corach Rambler 185p (two pounds clear of Delta Work)

THE Grand National 2023 preview

Experts' view Check out the 1-2-3-4-5 verdicts from the Sporting Life and Timeform experts... Dan Barber Corach Rambler Vanillier Any Second Now Delta Work Gabbys Cross

Oli Bell Delta Work Galvin Ain't That A Shame Noble Yeats Gaillard Du Mesnil

Fran Berry Capodanno Delta Work Galvin Ain't That A Shame Noble Yeats

Matt Brocklebank Click here for full Value Bet column Vanillier Mr Incredible Galvin Aint That A Shame Le Milos

Ed Chamberlin Longhouse Poet Hill Sixteen Noble Yeats Lifetime Ambition Ain't That A Shame

Graham Cunningham Longhouse Poet Lifetime Ambition Le Milos Delta Work Corach Rambler

Rory Delargy Capodanno Corach Rambler Vanillier Mr Incredible Our Power

David Johnson Ain't That A Shame Capodanno Vanillier Diol Ker Corach Rambler

Ben Linfoot Click here for full Saturday tipping column Capodanno Delta Work Gaillard Du Mesnil Our Power Gabbys Cross

Dave Massey Delta Work Longhouse Poet The Big Dog Corach Rambler Fortescue

Donn McClean Longhouse Poet Capodanno Noble Yeats Corach Rambler Our Power

Billy Nash Capodanno Delta Work Vanillier Lifetime Ambition Diol Ker

Phil Turner Delta Work Le Milos Vanillier Noble Yeats Any Second Now

What are the potential stories? Davy Russell to bow out in style

Sam Waley-Cohen retired after winning last year's National on Noble Yeats and having brought himself out of retirement as cover for Jack Kennedy at Cheltenham, can Tiger Roll's rider Davy Russell bow out in style himself aboard Galvin? First Welsh winner for 118 years

It's been a long time between drinks for Welsh trainers in the great race - you have to go back to 1905 for the last - and only - National winner in Kirkland. But could Our Power or Eva's Oscar restore sporting pride? Nicky Henderson wins it for the first time

He dominated the opening day of the meeting with Grade One wins for Shishkin and the peerless Constitution Hill but despite a record-breaking career - Nicky Henderson has never trained the winner of the Grand National. Can Mister Coffey finally end the drought? More Rachael Blackmore magic - and history

She became the first female rider to win the Randox Grand National aboard Minella Times in 2021 - can Rachael Blackmore win it again aboard Ain't That A Shame? He'd be a hugely poignant winner for Minella Times' trainer Henry de Bromhead too after the tragic death of his 13-year-old son Jack last year. 50 years on from Red Rum the McCains win it again