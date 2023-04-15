Check out the Timeform tip, our experts' 1-2-3-4-5 predictions and the potential story-line winners for this year's Randox Grand National.
DELTA WORK can give Gordon Elliott a fourth Grand National victory. He's been extremely strong at the finish when winning the Cross Country Chase for the last 2 years, the same race Tiger Roll landed before taking this in 2018 and 2019 for connections, and he gave a great account of himself when third off 1 lb higher 12 months ago. Corach Rambler is another dual Cheltenham Festival winner who ticks plenty of boxes for the 2017-winning yard. Le Milos and Vanillier complete the shortlist.
Sam Waley-Cohen retired after winning last year's National on Noble Yeats and having brought himself out of retirement as cover for Jack Kennedy at Cheltenham, can Tiger Roll's rider Davy Russell bow out in style himself aboard Galvin?
It's been a long time between drinks for Welsh trainers in the great race - you have to go back to 1905 for the last - and only - National winner in Kirkland. But could Our Power or Eva's Oscar restore sporting pride?
He dominated the opening day of the meeting with Grade One wins for Shishkin and the peerless Constitution Hill but despite a record-breaking career - Nicky Henderson has never trained the winner of the Grand National. Can Mister Coffey finally end the drought?
She became the first female rider to win the Randox Grand National aboard Minella Times in 2021 - can Rachael Blackmore win it again aboard Ain't That A Shame? He'd be a hugely poignant winner for Minella Times' trainer Henry de Bromhead too after the tragic death of his 13-year-old son Jack last year.
In 1973 Red Rum reeled-in Crisp for one of the most dramatic and famous Grand National wins of all time. To mark the anniversary can trainer Ginger McCain's son Donald win the National himself for a second time?
