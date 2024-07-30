Goodwood Racing Tips: Best bets, expert picks, Lucky 15 multiple selections & Placepot tips

Our all-in-one preview pulls together the best bets from our expert team, a suggested Placepot permutation and a recommended multiple.

Our experts' best bets

LORD OF LOVE - 1.50 Goodwood (David Ord)

He’s getting his act together and while the opening race on day two of the Qatar Goodwood Festival is competitive, LORD OF LOVE is fancied to complete his hat-trick. An impressive winner of a novice stakes at Salisbury two starts ago, the well bred son of Dubawi made a winning handicap debut at Newmarket next time, travelling well and showing great tenacity to fend off Wonder Kid. He’s on a roll, the Gosden team are going well and another bold bid is anticipated from a four pounds higher perch. POWER OF DESTINY - 4.10 Goodwood (Tony McFadden)

Power of Destiny has shown run-by-run improvement on Timeform's figures and looks capable of taking a further step forward on her handicap debut; indeed, she is the only filly in this line-up with the 'p' for likely improver attached to her rating. Power of Destiny only had to be kept up to her work to win a maiden contested by some well-bred sorts at Haydock and she then emerged with plenty of credit when runner-up under a penalty at Nottingham last time, losing out in a battle with a filly from a powerful yard who had already shown promise and was in receipt of 7 lb. She pulled a long way clear of her two other rivals in a decent time at Nottingham and an opening BHA mark of 87 could underestimate her. COTO DE CAZA - 4.45 Goodwood (Matt Brocklebank)

Simon and Ed Crisford’s COTO DE CAZA blew her rivals away in a fillies’ novice event at Beverley last month in the style of a juvenile going places fast. She had displayed significant promise first time out on quick turf at Lingfield, beaten just a neck in a close finish, and had no issues with the softer surface in East Yorkshire last time. This conditions event looks the perfect next step for the 270,000 euro daughter of Sioux Nation and she’ll take the world of beating if picking up a handy early position which looks highly likely from stall three.

Recommended multiple: Lucky 15 2:25 Goodwood – Jabaara After back-to-back Listed wins JABAARA finished an excellent second to Porta Fortuna in the Group 1 Falmouth Stakes last time and a repeat of that effort should be enough to take this Group 3. She’s progressed with every run this season and hasn’t stopped improving yet. 3:00 Goodwood – Aesterius Having run a cracker in a strong renewal of the Norfolk, AESTERIUS impressed with the way he went through the race when winning the Dragon Stakes at Sandown last time. His style of racing looks perfect for Goodwood and his current rating is already good enough to go close in an average renewal of the Molecomb, with plenty of scope for more improvement. 3:35 Goodwood – Notable Speech The absence of Rosallion leaves a big hole in this race but I fancy NOTABLE SPEECH to bounce back from his Royal Ascot flop and return to winning ways. Charlie Appleby's charge looked very exciting when showing a smart turn of foot to beat his absent rival in the QIPCO 2000 Guineas at Newmarket and while well below that level at Royal Ascot next time, his tactical speed and turn of foot will be well suited to this test. 4:10 Goodwood – Elladonna ELLADONNA hasn’t looked back since the hood was fitted this season, winning her last two races comfortably and impressing with the way she travelled on both occasions which bodes well for the demands of this track. A 3 lb rise for her latest win looks more than fair and the booking of Ryan Moore is the icing on the cake.

Timeform race-by-race verdicts 1.50 Goodwood FRENCH DUKE very much caught the eye with the way he swept past the majority of the field before some keen-going tendencies started to tell in the closing stages at Royal Ascot and can show he's on a good mark if a first-time hood helps him to settle better. Andrew Balding's Subsequent almost certainly has more to come on the back of his Salisbury handicap debut success and is second choice ahead of the thriving Attila The Honey 2.25 Goodwood This looks wide open but Roger Varian's JABAARA ran a cracker when runner-up in Newmarket's Falmouth Stakes last time out and can quickly resume winning ways in this lower grade. Kathmandu has the form to play a big part after two good efforts in Group 1s in France and is next on the list, although Ralph Beckett's unexposed Stop The Cavalry is another to consider along with older fillies Vetiver and Breege. 3.00 Goodwood AESTERIUS looks tailormade for this race and can take his career record to 3-4. Celandine brings some good 6f form to the table and looks quick enough for 5f so she's second choice ahead of the selection's stablemate Vingegaard, who ran so well in the Super Sprint at Newbury recently, and Mr Lightside for last year's successful trainer Mick Appleby. 3.35 Goodwood HENRY LONGFELLOW got first run when runner-up in the St James's Palace, but this looks no stronger, and he looks the one to beat, with Notable Speech, who disappointed in the aforementioned race, another serious player if replicating the form he displayed when landing the 2000 Guineas previously. 4.10 Goodwood POWER OF DESTINY shaped well when conceding 7 lb to the winner at Nottingham on her latest outing, so she is taken to continue her progress and resume winning ways making her handicap debut. Heading the list of dangers is Elladonna, who is respected in her hat-trick bid, while Warda Jamila has had excuses on her last 2 starts and remains one to be interested in. 4.45 Goodwood COTO DE CAZA would have been well worth her place in one of this week's Group events given the impression she created at Beverley and the Crisfords' filly is taken to follow up in this hot novice event. Convo is another leading player after a sound effort in a higher grade in France last time. Baileys Jubilation has place claims. 5.20 Goodwood MISS INFORMATION arrives on an upward curve and wasn't fully extended for her latest victory, so she's worth the chance to complete the hat-trick. There are several dangers but fellow last-time-out winners Metaverse and The Turpinator are the most notable ones.