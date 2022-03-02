Relive the 2016 Cheltenham Festival where Ruby Walsh teamed up with Willie Mullins for a 500/1 seven-timer.

The shortest-priced winner of Walsh’s magnificent seven, Timeform described Douvan as “very special” and “up there with the most talented novice chasers of recent times” heading into the Arkle and he duly delivered, barely needing to come out of second gear as he jumped superbly well under Walsh and pulled away from the field effortlessly to win by seven lengths, with future Gold Cup winner Sizing John in second. WATCH: Douvan dominates in the 2016 Arkle Novices' Chase

Just over an hour later, Walsh would notch his second Grade 1 of the day and if his post-race celebrations are anything to go by, the one which meant the most. A year on from Annie Power’s agonising fall at the last in the Mares’ Hurdle with the race at her mercy, Walsh punched the air with delight, and relief, as he guided the mare to a brilliant victory in the Champion Hurdle. A late substitute, Annie Power was supplemented for the race after Faugheen picked up an injury and she proved a more than able deputy, becoming the first mare to win this race since Flakey Dove. WATCH: Annie Power wins the 2016 Champion Hurdle

The good times rolled on for Walsh, Mullins and Ricci on day one of the Festival as Vroum Vroum Mag brought up an opening day treble for the jockey/trainer/owner combo in the Mares’ Hurdle, some form of redemption after Annie Power’s fall in the race the previous year. She brushed aside some very useful opponents to record a first Grade 1 success of her career and take her unbeaten record to eight since joining Willie Mullins. Bookies watched on in anguish as the 6/1 treble landed with relative ease. WATCH: Vroum Vroum Mag brings up a treble for Walsh and Mullins

If the bookies hoped for a better second day, their hopes were soon dashed as Walsh and Mullins teamed up again to take the opening race on Wednesday with the quirky, but hugely talented Yorkhill. He had looked an exciting talent heading into the Festival and extended his unbeaten record with a stylish performance under a confident Ruby Walsh, so impressive how he carted himself to the front soon after the home turn. Yorkhill had his quirks and was never one to do a lot once he hit the front, so it took an expert ride from Walsh to get the best out of him. This would be Walsh’s only winner on day two. WATCH: Yorkhill wins the opener on Wednesday

Another day, another winner in the opening race for Ruby Walsh and Willie Mullins. Black Hercules had the option of running in the RSA or the National Hunt Chase but was rerouted to the JLT and coped well with the drop back in trip, keeping on well to see off the challenge of Bristol de Mai on the run-in. WATCH: Black Hercules denies Bristol de Mai in the JLT

Next up, A performance that will live forever in Cheltenham Festival folklore as Vautour put on a jumping exhibition, with Timeform saying post-race, “…once again leaving the impression that he's potentially the best chaser in training”. Vautour had originally been bound for the Gold Cup but for a late and controversial change of target just two days before the race; that last-minute switch bad news for the Ryanair field as he blew them away with a scintillating display. WATCH: Vautour is magnificent in the Ryanair

Another treble after his day one heroics and a remarkable seventh winner of the week for Walsh came aboard Limini in the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle. She simply outclassed her rivals under a very confident ride, bringing up the 500/1 seven-fold for Ruby Walsh and Willie Mullins, and a fifth winner of the week for owner Rich Ricci. Walsh would draw a blank on the final day of the Festival but came oh so close to breaking his own record of seven winners in a week when filling the runner-up spot in the Gold Cup aboard Djakadam. WATCH: Limini completes a magnificent week for Walsh

