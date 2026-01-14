Expert Panel: Weekend Racing including Clarence House Chase tips at Ascot

David Ord, John Ingles and Andrew Asquith tackle the big questions leading up to this weekend's action from Ascot and Haydock.

How do you see the BetMGM Clarence House at Ascot? David Ord: Well Harry Cobden riding Jonbon is a nice new angle. You watch the Bet365 Celebration Chase and Betfair Tingle Creek and wonder now he can possibly turn the form around with Il Etait Temps but will a new driver spark a revival? In the past he’s a horse that has taken a bit of knowing and I still think the younger legs of the Irish raider will win the day. He’s reaching his peak now, Jonbon is past his, and it will take the favourite to underperform for Cobden to have his first big day in the McManus silks. Andrew Asquith: Thistle Ask is firmly on the up and adds extra spice to the Clarence House. You know he’s going to go out and play ‘catch me if you can’ and who knows where the ceiling of his ability is. However, a well-run race is tailormade for Il Etait Temps and he will once again be hard to oppose on the back of his Tingle Creek performance. He confirmed he’s the one they all have to beat in the division this season and his rivals will need to raise their game, quite considerably, to prevent another top-level success for him. John Ingles: Jonbon had no trouble landing the odds against Energumene in this last year, but his task looks a whole lot tougher against a younger Willie Mullins’ representative this time, especially as Il Etait Temps has beaten him firstly in the Celebration Chase and then with more to spare back at Sandown in the Tingle Creek last time. The other two are no mugs though, Gidleigh Park still lightly raced over fences and shaping well behind Jango Baie on his return at Ascot, while it will be fascinating to see if likely pace-setter Thistle Ask can improve still further facing his stiffest test yet.

Jonbon

How about the Sky Bet Peter Marsh at Haydock? DO: It’s a cracking renewal. It would be great to see Royaile Pagaille run a big race at his favourite venue but we have three potential improvers and the odd younger gunslinger in there against him. I like MYRETOWN. There definitely remains the potential for improvement with him and the style of the Ultima win in March still remains a vivid memory. So does the fall in the Coral Gold Cup but if he gets into a good rhythm around Haydock he’ll take a bit of passing for all we haven't reached Konfusion's ceiling yet either. AA: A smaller field than I expected when looking at the race for my Weekend View column on Tuesday, but I really like the claims of JOHNNYWHO. He remains relatively unexposed as a handicapper and he very much caught the eye at Ascot last time, finishing with a real flourish having been outpaced when the pace lifted and going very close to winning from an unpromising position after jumping the last. He’ll get a good pace to aim at with the likes of Myretown, Konfusion and Royale Pagaille all likely to go forward and this slightly longer trip will be in his favour, too. I think he’s still very well handicapped from just 1lb higher and I’m expecting a big run. JI: Edwardstone showed you shouldn’t write off the veterans last Saturday but while Royale Pagaille has a great record at Haydock, including winning this race twice, he’ll do well to see off some younger and thriving rivals off top weight. Myretown, Konfusion and Johnnywho look the three to concentrate on, and while we might not have seen the best of Myretown yet, he does have a heavy fall to shake off last time in the Coral Gold Cup. Fellow Gold Cup entry Konfusion likes to go from the front as well and is in terrific form but will need to improve again after another hike in the weights, so slight preference is for JOHNNYWHO who shaped as if he’s got a good handicap in him with an eye-catching third at Ascot last time.

What do you make of Old Park Star going into the Sky Bet Rossington Main? DO: He looks really exciting and the way he travelled and jumped at Cheltenham last time, before powering 12 lengths clear of Glance At Midnight, marked him out as a potential top-notcher. This is deeper but he gets two pounds from Sandown winner Hurricane Pat who is exciting himself, and is eight pounds clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings. I’d expect him to emerge from the weekend with his place as the leading British Sky Bet Supreme candidate strengthened and applying more pressure on El Cairos at the head of the market. AA: Old Park Star has looked an excellent prospect winning both of his starts over hurdles since joining Nicky Henderson and I see no reason why he won’t complete a hat-trick at Haydock on Saturday. He was very impressive in what looked a strong event beforehand at Cheltenham last time, readily drawing clear of several last-time-out winners in the closing stages, a performance which catapulted him towards the head of the betting for the Supreme. On form, he holds a big edge in this field, and there should be plenty more to come from him, too. JI: He’s not the only one open to improvement in the field but his Cheltenham win over a strong field last month was impressive and looks the best form on offer, even if the runner-up has struggled since in Grade 1 company. Nicky Henderson has a very good record in this race, Jonbon being one of his past winners, and Old Park Star should be able to strengthen his Supreme claims by adding to that record.

