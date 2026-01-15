Nicky Henderson looks forward to Old Park Star in the Sky Bet Rossington Main Novices’ Hurdle

The gelded son of Well Chosen will take on five rivals in the Grade 2 contest as he looks to make it three wins from as many starts over hurdles since joining the Lambourn handler from Paul Nicholls in the summer.

After hitting the ground running for Henderson in a novices’ hurdle at Kempton Park in November the Gordon and Su Hall-owned six-year-old then backed it up the following month with an impressive performance under a penalty at Cheltenham

Following his latest victory it saw Old Park Star propelled close to the head of the betting for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March, which he is currently the 7/1 joint second-favourite for with the race sponsors.

However, Henderson feels that Old Park Star will need to put in another display like his last one in the £80,000 prize at the weekend if he is to be treated as a serious contender for the Grade One curtain raiser at the Festival on March 10.