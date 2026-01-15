Nicky Henderson looks forward to Old Park Star in the Sky Bet Rossington Main Novices’ Hurdle

Nicky Henderson hopes Old Park Star can continue his rise through the ranks by putting in another big performance in the Sky Bet Rossington Main Novices’ Hurdle at Haydock Park on Saturday.
The gelded son of Well Chosen will take on five rivals in the Grade 2 contest as he looks to make it three wins from as many starts over hurdles since joining the Lambourn handler from Paul Nicholls in the summer.
After hitting the ground running for Henderson in a novices’ hurdle at Kempton Park in November the Gordon and Su Hall-owned six-year-old then backed it up the following month with an impressive performance under a penalty at Cheltenham
Following his latest victory it saw Old Park Star propelled close to the head of the betting for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March, which he is currently the 7/1 joint second-favourite for with the race sponsors.
However, Henderson feels that Old Park Star will need to put in another display like his last one in the £80,000 prize at the weekend if he is to be treated as a serious contender for the Grade One curtain raiser at the Festival on March 10.
Henderson, who has saddled the winner of the two mile prize at the Merseyside venue six times before, said: “It is a good race and that is why he is there. It is the two mile trial if you like and there is a two and a half mile one next week and we might try and go there with Act Of Innocence.
“I must admit his performance at Cheltenham did take me back a bit. I was both surprised, and impressed. He looked good, but he has got to do that again up another level at Haydock now.
“I’m looking forward to it with a little bit of apprehension as he has got to follow up like a performance like he put in at Cheltenham to continue the journey near the head of those in the two mile novice hurdle division.
“If we see the same horse that we did at Cheltenham last time then we know that the future will look good.”
