Harry Cobden booked to ride Jonbon in Clarence House

Harry Cobden has been booked to ride Jonbon in Saturday’s BetMGM Clarence House Chase at Ascot.
The jockey doesn’t officially start his role as JP McManus’ retained rider until May but his name now appears next to Nicky Henderson’s charge on the BHA Admin website.
Stable-jockey Nico de Boinville, Jonbon’s regular partner, looks set to head to Haydock on the same afternoon.
He must pass a concussion test before resuming riding but has been put down to partner Old Park Star in the Sky Bet Supreme Trial Rossington Main Novices’ Hurdle.
He is currently second favourite for the Cheltenham Festival opener after an impressive win at Prestbury Park in December.
