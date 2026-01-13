Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for Ascot and Haydock on Saturday

The three-day Winter Million Racing Festival starts at Windsor on Friday, and it is making it very hard to figure out who is running where, with umpteen horses entered all over the place. It is therefore another week to tread carefully as far as ante-post betting is concerned.

One horse I’m hopeful of taking his chance is the Dan Skelton-trained FAIVOIR in the BetMGM Holloway’s Handicap Hurdle at Ascot. His only other entry is in the William Hill Hurdle at Newbury next month and he has been shaping up well so far this season, running a cracker when third to Alexei and Helnwein in the Greatwood Hurdle at Cheltenham at odds of 40/1.

He had clearly come on a bundle for his return from a lengthy absence and proved he retains all of his ability despite his advancing years, still bang there travelling well turning for home but succumbing to a couple of younger, more progressive rivals after jumping the last.

Faivoir was still entitled to need that run given how he’s usually campaigned and there was again plenty to like about the way he moved through his race at this course over two miles just before Christmas.

Again, he didn’t find as much as looked likely, but I liked the enthusiasm he showed, clearly still in love with the game at the age of 11, and it could be that a return to two and a half miles will see him to better effect nowadays.

Faivoir has been relatively lightly raced since his success in the County Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in 2023 and he is now 2lb below that mark. This represents a slightly easier task than his last two runs, but most importantly, it appears that Harry Skelton will be back in the saddle on Saturday.

He has been ridden by an amateur rider in his three starts this season, but the return of Skelton, who last rode him when beaten a nose in the Imperial Cup at Sandown in 2024, is an enormous plus. There is some rain forecast later in the week which could possibly soften the current good to soft description, but he acts on all ground, so that isn’t too much of a concern, and he’s a classy horse on his day.