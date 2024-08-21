Ebor Tips: York best bets, expert picks, Lucky 15 multiple selections & Placepot selections

Our experts' best bets 15:00 York - Bennetot (Matt Brocklebank)

The Clipper Handicap is a seriously difficult puzzle to solve, this year featuring a host of unexposed and exciting types with their best days ahead of them. Striking the balance between potential and price is rarely easy in this event but perhaps BENNETOT is the sensible approach after his improved effort in victory just last week. He's got to carry a 6lb penalty for his troubles but looks to have slipped enough in the ratings to remain seriously competitive for the rest of the year and he evidently got on extremely well with Billy Loughnane at the Racing League meeting at Windsor seven days ago. It could be time to strike while the iron is on with this pair.

I expect EMILY UPJOHN to be much more like her former self in the Yorkshire Oaks and the absolute clincher is the removal of the hood. John Gosden is a master at removing the hood at the right time, registering a 30% strike-rate when taking the hood off in favour of no headgear at all, as is the case here, and he’s done it in high-profile races before, too, like with Fanny Logan and Audience. Back on a conventional track where she hacked up in the 2022 Musidora, Emily Upjohn is taken to star on day two.

Recommended multiple: Lucky 15 14:25 York – Maw Lam

Arizona Blaze brings Group 1 form to the table having finished third in the Railway Stakes two weeks ago but he could have a job on his hands conceding stacks of weight to MAW LAM . Third in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot, she’s ran to a similar level in defeat the last twice and she comes out 4 lb clear of her nearest rival on the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.

METAL MERCHANT has been admirably consistent in top-end handicaps this season and this 7f 192y distance on a speed-favouring track could be just what he wants. He travelled strongly at Royal Ascot but seemed to not quite got home over that stiff mile and his second to Sonny Liston at Newbury prior to that off this mark looks very strong form.

Her last run is easily forgiven having been held up off a slack pace but her body of work previously entitles EMILY UPJOHN to be clear favourite for the Yorkshire Oaks. She’s not been at her absolute best this season but her penultimate run when an excellent second to Bluestocking is the best form on offer in this race and the return to York, a track we know she likes having bolted up on her only other start here, will give her the opportunity to show us she’s still got it.

She’s run some fine races in defeat this year and this looks the perfect setup for ELIM to deservedly get her head in front. Well-backed for the Kensington Palace at Royal Ascot, she ran well to finish sixth there despite the race not being run to suit and she travelled like the best filly in the race last time in a listed event over a mile at Pontefract, with the stiff finish just seeming to stretch her stamina. This drop back to seven furlongs looks ideal and her high cruising speed looks tailor-made for York.

Timeform race-by-race verdicts

HEAVENS GATE is an uncomplicated and useful juvenile, doubling her tally in comfortable fashion in sales company 17 days ago. She faces stiff competition from the unbeaten Queen Mary winner Leovanni (who should improve for 6f) but the 3 lb the Aidan O'Brien filly receives may well be pivotal. Of the rest, Time For Sandals could progress a lot so she isn't taken lightly.

ARIZONA BLAZE arrives on the back of an excellent showing in the Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh and he's unlikely to have reached his limit, so he takes narrow preference over Maw Lam, a useful filly getting plenty of weight from the selection. An Outlaw's Grace also returns from Pattern company and can't be ruled out.

Eight of the last 9 winners have come from single-figure draws. BLUE FOR YOU triumphed from the rail draw in 2022 and has pulled a low stall again so he might prove the answer at a venue where he goes so well. The likeable James McHenry went close from an identical mark at Thirsk last time and is second choice ahead of the unexposed 3-y-o Thunder Run, who was a place behind him at Thirsk. The highly progressive Elnajmm should also have a part to play assuming stall 17 isn't a stumbling block.

QUEEN OF THE PRIDE looked a Group 1 filly in the making when winning the Lancashire Oaks at Haydock and shades the vote over stablemate Emily Upjohn, who should have no excuses here. There isn't much between 3-y-os Content and You Got To Me judged on their showing in the Irish Oaks and they are also expected to be bang there.

William Haggas and Tom Marquand combined to win this race last season and a repeat could be on the cards with SEA JUST IN TIME, who got back on track when making a winning return at Kempton earlier in the month and remains a smart prospect. Satin developed into a smart handicapper last year and with her reappearance under her belt, she's put forward as the main danger in reapplied cheekpieces. Fairy Glen and recent winner Divina Grace can fight out third.

This is wide-open but Richard Hannon's ANGEL HUNTER appeals as a likely improver now up in trip for his nursery bow with Ryan Moore booked so edges the vote. Andrew Balding has a great record in this and his upwardly-mobile Spell Master could emerge as the main danger, although plenty of others enter calculations too, including the handily-weighted Tuscan Point, Ralph Beckett's Original Outlaw and recent scorers Cyclonite and Art Market.

ALFA KELLENIC posted a useful effort and was value for extra as she brought up the 4-timer at Ayr (6f) last month, coming off an ordinary gallop to lead close home. A 3 lb rise for that victory looks fair and, completely unexposed at this trip, she's very much of interest again with the distinct possibility of more to come. Miss Information caught the eye when fourth at Goodwood and is a big threat along with Ed Bethell's pair Elim and Coppull Hall Lane. Key to Cotai completes the shortlist.