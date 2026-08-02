Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup overview | rules, scoring, teams and horses to follow

In the event of a tie, there will be a countback on the number of winners, followed by second and then third places if required.

The team with the highest total after race six lifts the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup, while the jockey amassing the most individual points will take home an additional £3,000 plus the Alistair Haggis Silver Saddle trophy while there is also a Dubai Duty Free Ride Of The Day Award.

If there is a non-runner which cannot be replaced by a reserve, 4 points will be awarded both to the team and jockey missing out on the ride.

There are six races, each limited to 10 runners with two or three jockeys from each team. If the fields are full, each jockey has five rides which ensures that there is a spare jockey on each team who can assume mounts in case of need. There are two reserves for each race, which due to the World Pool association will now be eliminated at 17:00 on Friday (previously the cut off was 45 minutes before race time) to provide certainty for punters.

If you like it, you'll know by now that it's a team competition and this is how it works:

Love it, loathe it or ignore it - the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup is back for its 25th year on Saturday - which does suggest it's been successful whatever your point of view - and will be run for the first time in association with the World Pool at its regular home, Ascot.

Lining up against the newcomers will be Great Britain & Ireland, Europe and the Rest of the World.

Vincent Ho is team captain and will be joined by Jerry Chau and Luke Ferraris - you can read more about them here but here are some bullet points about the riders.

The teams have been tinkered with over the quarter of a century of the competition and this year a Hong Kong team will compete in the Shergar Cup for the first time.

Also making another appearance at the Shergar Cup will be Rest of the World captain Jamie Melham, last year's successful Asia captain Surraj Narredu and Japanese legend Yutake Take.

The full line-up of the Great Britain & Ireland team was announced on Friday with Ryan Moore (one appearance, two wins, 50 points) and Dylan Browne McMonagle joining Saffie Osborne (one appearance, two wins, 30 points).

Five to follow

The open goal of horses to follow on Saturday and it would be rude not to include Jamie Osborne's progressive charge who will line up in the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Sprint.

The Stewards' Cup had been the goal but Amazing Journey didn't make the cut for that contest despite picking up a penalty for his win in the International Handicap at Ascot the previous weekend.

That was over seven but he won over six at Ascot prior to that and is an upwardly mobile three-year-old who has only gone up 5 lb in the handicap. Will he land Saffie Osborne when the draw is made for the rides?

William Haggas has won the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Classic twice in the last five years, including with Tenability last season. His only possible among the 17 entries is Hoseki who has won her last three starts for the double green team.

She showed promise on debut, not beaten far behind Oaks fourth A La Prochaine and her stablemate Gone By, currently rated 93.

Hoseki is still 5 lb lower despite her hat-trick, winning her maiden over 10 furlongs at Redcar, a handicap over the same trip at Redcar before a C&D success earlier this month and she remains firmly on the upgrade.

Another one for Somerville Lodge and one of two entries for the yard in the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Mile which also includes last year's winner Ebt's Guard and Cosi Bello who was on my short-list for last week's Golden Mile for which another entry El Matador was the morning line favourite only to be declared a non-runner.

Anyway, on to Bullet Point who made a big impression last season, improving his mark by a stone before being stepped up to pattern company. That didn't work (two days after a handicap win) and nor did a trip Down Under and he now has a little to prove after two so-so runs in May.

The first was not without promise given it was his first start since Australia but the second - just a fortnight later - was a backwards step.

Given plenty of time since and only 1 lb higher than when dotting up at York, he will be a fascinating runner if the market suggests he's back to somewhere near his best.

Won the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Dash last year under the top-class Hugh Bowman and looks to be returning to form just in time to try and repeat that success.

That was the last time he came home with his head in front so he will be able to line up off an 8 lb lower rating and wouldn't be winning out of turn, as they say, after placed runs at Epsom and Chester and an eye-catching seventh at Goodwood last week in the race won by Twilight Calls (also entered).

There are younger legs against him but Tis Marvellous won this race for a second time as a seven-year-old in 2021, so there is a precedent.

Andrew Balding's Shergar Cup runners are always worth a second look - as are those of the mob-handed Ian Williams - and the former has two possibles in Shrimp Shady and Spirit Mixer for a race he won in 2018 and 2024, the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Stayers.

Shrimp Shady is half the age of his stablemate and still on the upgrade, winning the Chester Plate, and running respectably in the Northumberland Vase, before putting his head in front in a thrilling finish at Newbury. Only 3 lb higher here, Shrimp Shady is relatively unexposed at this trip (five starts at 1m 6f+ and three wins) and would be a fine - although possibly not the most straightforward - ride for anyone to pick up.