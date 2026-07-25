Five to follow in the Coral Golden Mile at the Qatar Goodwood Festival

It’s also no coincidence that the three longest priced winners – all in the last four years – represented the older brigade with a five, six and seven-year-old all successful. Rhoscolyn was also seven when obliging 12 months ago but he was well found in the market being a well-handicapped course specialist with a predilection for soft ground. He could be back for more in a race which often sees horses run well in year after year but conditions will not be in his favour this time around.

A low draw is thought to be paramount and four of the last 10 winners have broken from stall 3, returning at SPs of 11/2, 6/1, 17/2 and 9/2, with others winning from 1, 2 (twice) and five. It’s no surprise that two of the longer priced winners – the other won from 2 – were berthed in 18 and 21.

Roger Varian's Indalo is the current market leader but he could also run Fondo Blanco who was notably weak in the betting on his seasonal reappearance at Royal Ascot but finished second of his six in his group in a race which featured a number of this week's potential rivals.

The fancied winners, as well as being drawn low, have tended to be younger, less exposed horses but they've ranged from ratings of 88-104 and their preceding runs have come in a variety of contests with, perhaps, the only point of note is that two ran the preceding weekend - one in the International at Ascot and one in the seven furlong handicap at York, finishing eighth and first. David O'Meara also has a fine recent record, sending out three of the last six winners.

Scoville - William Haggas

The horse has already bolted as this ante-post market mover is now vying for favouritism. However, this is a relatively unexposed youngster (six starts) who was having his first run since a wind operation when seventh (third in his group) in the Royal Hunt Cup. Created a big impression when winning his first two starts, impressing on the clock, but the wheels have rather come off since with two pattern race defeats in 2025 prompting connections to geld him. Another operation followed his return at Thirsk and his run at Royal Ascot suggests he’s back on the right track and he could have one, or more, big days in him for a stable that last won this in 2018 with Seniority who had finished eighth in the Royal Hunt Cup on his preceding start.

Archivist - Hamad Al Jehani

It's well publicised that Wathnan Racing target this meeting and Real Gain was third for his owners in last year's renewal, backed from 25/1 down to 12/1. Wathnan Racing have three confirmed (out of six possibles) with Blue Brother the shortest of them but I'm not sure that even Jake and Elwood would consider the five-year-old (one win from 11) as a money making vehicle. Archivist isn't a great deal longer in the book despite finishing well down the field as the 5/1 favourite in the Royal Hunt Cup on his first start since running in Meydan in the winter / spring. That was only his third handicap in the UK and he was progressive for William Haggas in 2025 and there could be more to come from this son of Dubawi who is related to some tough handicappers in Cruyff Turn, Paddy The Squire as well as New Kingdom.

Cosi Bello - Charlie Fellowes

A half-brother to Urban Icon who finished second in the 2020 renewal off a mark of 109 and has a chance to gain family bragging rights from a rating of 96 which looks more than fair on the best of last year's form. It may be something or nothing but a couple of recent winners ran well at Haydock, albeit not in the contest Cosi Bello won in April. He failed to back that up in the Buckingham Palace Stakes (9/1) but perhaps he bounced on his second run back from a relatively long lay-off. He didn’t shape badly at York when poorly positioned given the way the race developed last time and there’s a suspicion this course could suit and there should be more to come given he’s relatively unexposed after seven starts.

Classic - Richard Hannon

Finished six off a mark of 93 in 2024 when not enjoying luck in the run and is 5 lb higher this time around having won twice since. More exposed than many and could only finish in midfield in the Royal Hunt Cup and Coral Challenge (won by ante-post favourite Indalo) but there are no concerns about his ability to handle this test and this consistent sort may only need the ball to fall for him in order to grab a share of the prize money. Strikes me as being a similar sort to Ebt's Guard (second last year) and both must be considered in outright markets and for exotics but Classic can be backed at longer odds.

Hawksbill - Richard Spencer

Just the one success from 17 attempts isn’t the sort of profile to excite but he had done enough to persuade his current connections to part with 175,000 guineas last autumn. Ran well enough for his new stable in Meydan without really threatening the judge, often racing keenly as he did at Newmarket last month, but is starting to look attractively treated. Ran well to be second to Amiloc in a conditions race at this track in 2025, later that season took second in handicaps at Chester (wore cheekpieces for the first of two occasions) and Haydock to suggest he’s not a forlorn hope in this company and this quirky but talented sort could outrun his odds for a yard that's been running as hot as the weather.