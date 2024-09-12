Doncaster Tips Today: Best Value Bets for ITV Racing Saturday September 14

Japan has tempting contender

A fantastic weekend of quality racing in prospect and while it’s a slight shame Leopardstown’s Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes couldn’t form part of the ITV Racing Saturday programme, the Group 1 contest obviously merits serious consideration regardless of that fact.

You ignore Aidan O’Brien's record in the race at your peril and last year’s winner - the enigmatic Auguste Rodin - has had this top of his agenda since disappointing (again) in the King George at Ascot in July.

The plan will presumably be to have things teed up perfectly for him by stablemates Hans Andersen, Luxembourg and Los Angeles, and if he's on a going day then Ryan Moore’s mount will probably take the world of beating on what is essentially his home patch (also won the KPMG Champions Juvenile race here in 2022).

Big-race favourite Economics arguably doesn’t deserve to be quite as short as he is based on what we’ve seen to this point, but William Haggas’s horse is so lightly raced that he could be sitting on another chunk of improvement and – following the layoff – did at least back up what he’d suggested he might become in the Dante when engaging top gear late on at Deauville last month.

The bare form will need improving upon, but ultimately beating Hampton Court winner Jayarebe (who looked to have got first run around two furlongs from the finish) with two lengths to spare, and something up his sleeve, can’t really be crabbed.

The Irish Derby and Great Voltigeur winner Los Angeles surely won’t be sharp enough at the business end over 10 furlongs here, while Juddmonte International third and sixth, Ghostwriter and Royal Rhyme, have both been looking just a notch below top-class performers all season.

The closest I came to a bet was Shin Emperor, the Japanese raider who has been running well in Grade 1 races in his native land, including when third in the Japanese Derby.

He doesn’t have any collateral form that helps us fit him into this puzzle and it’s unquestionably a bit of a flier to come here before having a shot at the Arc, but his full brother Sottsass was fourth in the Irish Champion a few years ago before winning the big one at Longchamp, and you’d imagine the prevailing ground this weekend will play to his strengths.

There’s a chance he’s a few spots too big around 14/1, but the over-arching issue I have with Shin Emperor loops back to one of the original points made about the race in that the horse's regular jockey Ryusei Sakai will be having his first taste of the track at Leopardstown and appears to be facing a daunting task from a tactical perspective.