St Leger tips: Horse-by-horse guide to Doncaster Classic

Matt Brocklebank runs the rule over the 10 horses in Saturday's Betfred St Leger and reckons he's unearthed the best bet at this stage.

ALIGN THE STARS (Charlie Johnston) Tad frustrating at the start of the year but he's a sizeable sort so may have taken a while to come to hand and had been on a steep upward curve through the summer months before biting off a bit more than he could chew in the Lonsdale Cup at York last month. Beaten a fair way out there so arguably wasn't the two-mile trip that stretched him and, on the face of it at least, he’s now on something of a retrieval mission. On top of that, he doesn’t look like having it easy on the front end given all the Ballydoyle runners involved.

DEIRA MILE (Owen Burrows) Timeform have him 8lb shy of market leader Illinois so the Camelot colt has his work to do on ratings, but he is at least still relatively unexposed after just three starts so far this season. Built on his comeback win in a small Windsor novice to run a huge race when fourth in the Derby and probably needed his latest run after a break back at Windsor last month. The small field and tactical nature of that race will be a world away from what he’s likely to encounter at the weekend, and a more strongly-run contest over this longer trip might just unlock further improvement. Experience of the track from his juvenile days won’t do him any harm either. EUPHORIC (Aidan O'Brien) Has been used in a pace-setting role for the entirety of his campaign and seems destined for the same job on Saturday. Likely to start among the outsiders of the field as a consequence. GROSVENOR SQUARE (Aidan O'Brien) Didn’t come up to scratch in the Chester Vase or Irish Derby but must have had a few early-season niggles as he wasn’t seen all too often. Has taken his form to new heights over a mile and three-quarters with a Group 2 second behind Tower Of London and striking 20-length victory in a Curragh Group 3 on his two latest starts and hard to imagine his arc of improvement has come to an end there. Stamina clear his forte and handles all types of ground, although might cope better than some if it comes up particularly testing.

ILLINOIS (Aidan O'Brien) Largely progressive since a disappointing comeback run on heavy ground at Leopardstown in April, winning only once from five starts in total this year but showing a fine attitude to land the Queen’s Vase over Saturday’s trip at Ascot in June. Probably a new career best when beaten a neck by Los Angeles in the Great Voltigeur and he looks nailed on to run well again given the likely conditions.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

JAN BRUEGHEL (Aidan O'Brien) Fought on tenaciously after briefly looking in trouble when beating Bellum Justum in the Gordon Stakes at Goodwood last month and the runner-up has since won a nice pot over in America. As an unbeaten son of Galileo from Ballydoyle, he clearly has an awful lot going for him including a stout staying pedigree (one brother, Dawn Rising, won the Queen Alexandra at Royal Ascot last summer). Needs to pull out a tad more to win this, though.

LOS ANGELES (Aidan O'Brien) The class act among the 10 entries but widely considered to be on course for a drop in trip in Saturday’s Irish Champion Stakes instead and looks only a back-up option in here. Can’t be considered a betting proposition as a result but clearly has plenty of ability and abundant stamina. SUNWAY (David Menuisier) Could probably have done with a bit more rain in the forecast as he appeared to find Group 1 company on good to firm going a bit too hot to handle in the King George at Ascot last time out. Has been kept fresh for a crack at this prize back against his own age group and promises to be well suited to a thorough stamina test, while his three-quarter-length second to Los Angeles in the Irish Derby reads quite well in the context of this field. Might just find one or two too good, which has been the case for him most of the season.

WILD WAVES (Andrew Balding) Progressive three-year-old from a leading yard but he’s stepping out of handicap company to take on his first Group-race assignment in a Classic and was beaten into fourth off a mark of 92 in the Sky Bet Melrose at York last time. Clearly has his work cut out on that evidence and likely to be ridden to pick up a share of the place money if others don’t quite see it out. YOU GOT TO ME (Ralph Beckett) Fascinating, much-needed addition to the race and connections should be applauded for stumping up the £50,000 supplementary fee. She's certainly not without a chance having improved to win the Irish Oaks and gone down fighting behind Curragh runner-up Content at York last month. Strong chance she’ll stay the trip well enough based on pedigree and the fact she’s not racing quite as keenly as at the start of the season. Decent weather forecast looks a plus for the filly too so no reason she won’t be closely involved at the finish.