Curragh Sunday tips: Fran Berry Irish Champion Festival preview

Our man has three selections for the second day of the Irish Champions Festival at the Curragh on Sunday.
1pt e.w Torivega in 1.50 Curragh at 10/1 (William Hill - 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6)
1pt e.w Elizabeth Jane in 2.25 Curragh at 5/1 (Sky Bet - 1/5 1,2,3,4)
1pt e.w Hill Road in 4.10 Curragh at 9/1 (BetVictor, Ladbrokes - 1/5 1,2,3)
Onto Sunday at the Curragh and I have another trio of bets for day two of the Irish Champions Festival starting with TORIVEGA in a typically competitive renewal of the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Bold Lad Sprint Handicap.
Plenty of punters will be drawn to the British raiders in this but I urge you to take a good look at Sheila Lavery’s son of Lope De Vega as he looks a winner waiting to happen after a couple of luckless runs at the Curragh on his last two starts.
Certainly his most recent third over the course and distance can be upgraded as he endured no run until late on and he finished strongly to take third.
A likely strong gallop and midfield draw looks ideal and he could be compensated granted better luck in-running on this occasion.
It’s a belting renewal of the Group 2 Moyglare “Jewels” Blandford Stakes but I like the look of Dermot Weld’s ELIZABETH JANE here.
She’s dead interesting dropping in trip to 10 furlongs after appearing not to stay in the Irish Oaks where she faded late on.
That was only her second run of the season having bombed out on her reappearance and surely there is more improvement to come.
Finally, Henri Matisse sets the standard in the Group 1 Vincent O’Brien National Stakes but I want to take him on with HILL ROAD on the back of his impressive success on debut at Leopardstown over a mile.
Connections were keen to ensure a strong gallop for him that day employing a pacemaker and he was impressive in beating a subsequent winner in Trinity College.
While dropping in trip might not be ideal a strong Ballydoyle-set pace should suit him well and stamina should be brought to the fore on this stiff track.
He has to step up, but I fancy him to do so and he’s worth an each-way bet.
Curragh preview posted 1035 BST on 14/09/2024
