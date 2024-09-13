Curragh Sunday tips: Fran Berry Irish Champion Festival preview

Onto Sunday at the Curragh and I have another trio of bets for day two of the Irish Champions Festival starting with TORIVEGA in a typically competitive renewal of the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Bold Lad Sprint Handicap.

Plenty of punters will be drawn to the British raiders in this but I urge you to take a good look at Sheila Lavery’s son of Lope De Vega as he looks a winner waiting to happen after a couple of luckless runs at the Curragh on his last two starts.

Certainly his most recent third over the course and distance can be upgraded as he endured no run until late on and he finished strongly to take third.

A likely strong gallop and midfield draw looks ideal and he could be compensated granted better luck in-running on this occasion.