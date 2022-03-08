It's week ten of our man's Cheltenham Festival portfolio and he expects Willie Mullins to land another Dawn Run Novices' Hurdle next week.

Racing betting tips: Chetenham Festival ante-post 1pt Dinoblue in Ryanair Mares' Novices' Hurdle at 3/1 (Geberal) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Willie Mullins has monopolised the Dawn Run Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle since its inception in 2016 winning five of the six runnings. The Closutton outfit are responsible for a third of the 42 entries for the 2022 renewal, although the ex-French Allegorie De Vassy has already been ruled out due to a slab fracture in her hock. Compatriot DINOBLUE is arguably the most interesting because we remain in the dark as to how much ability she possesses having only raced once and won in facile fashion at Clonmel a couple of months ago. A five-year-old by Doctor Dino, she is a half-sister to stablemate Blue Sari who gave Envoi Allen an almighty scare in the Festival bumper three years ago. The Saddex gelding may not have scaled the lofty heights once expected of him, but he is a useful performer nevertheless and would have been placed at least when crashing out at the final flight in the Coral Cup twelve months ago.

Willie Mullins Cheltenham Festival stable tour | Part one

Owned by J.P.McManus, Dinoblue was all the rage for his first appearance in public contesting a two miles mares’ novice hurdle at Clonmel early in January. Positioned handily by Mark Walsh, her jumping was good and, having struck the front soon after halfway, she pulled away approaching the second last. Eased at the finish, she was still fifteen lengths to the good from stablemate La Prima Donna. The form is nothing to write home about even though the third has won subsequently but the manner of her victory was easy on the eye. Her absence of 70 days is a minor concern, but she looked professional throughout on her debut and it is worth noting Dinoblue was in training with Daniela Mele in France and held entries before being snapped up by the Martinstown operation. She is therefore unlikely to be lacking in jumping experience. Reported to have worked well at Navan at the weekend, she has the potential to develop into a top-class mare. As for the opposition, another stable companion Brandy Love heads the ante-post lists. A £200,000 purchase from the Colin Bowe academy having won her only Irish point, the daughter of Jet Away was placed in a Graded bumper at Leopardstown’s Dublin Racing Festival last season. Sent jumping this winter, she wasn’t hard pressed to win on her hurdles bow at Naas in mid December stretching clear for a ten lengths win. Both Limini (2016) and Laurina (2018) won the Grade 3 Solerina Mares’ Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse before following up at the Festival and the six year old was sent off 7/4 joint favourite in late January. Attempting to make all, she spoilt her chance with a number of novicey mistakes and showing a preference for jumping to her left. Beaten three and a half lengths by the aforementioned Allegorie De Vassy, she will be much more at home racing left-handed but there is a feeling within the Mullins camp that Brandy Love will prefer a longer trip in time.