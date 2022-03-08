It's week ten of our man's Cheltenham Festival portfolio and he expects Willie Mullins to land another Dawn Run Novices' Hurdle next week.
1pt Dinoblue in Ryanair Mares' Novices' Hurdle at 3/1 (Geberal)
Willie Mullins has monopolised the Dawn Run Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle since its inception in 2016 winning five of the six runnings. The Closutton outfit are responsible for a third of the 42 entries for the 2022 renewal, although the ex-French Allegorie De Vassy has already been ruled out due to a slab fracture in her hock.
Compatriot DINOBLUE is arguably the most interesting because we remain in the dark as to how much ability she possesses having only raced once and won in facile fashion at Clonmel a couple of months ago.
A five-year-old by Doctor Dino, she is a half-sister to stablemate Blue Sari who gave Envoi Allen an almighty scare in the Festival bumper three years ago. The Saddex gelding may not have scaled the lofty heights once expected of him, but he is a useful performer nevertheless and would have been placed at least when crashing out at the final flight in the Coral Cup twelve months ago.
Owned by J.P.McManus, Dinoblue was all the rage for his first appearance in public contesting a two miles mares’ novice hurdle at Clonmel early in January. Positioned handily by Mark Walsh, her jumping was good and, having struck the front soon after halfway, she pulled away approaching the second last. Eased at the finish, she was still fifteen lengths to the good from stablemate La Prima Donna. The form is nothing to write home about even though the third has won subsequently but the manner of her victory was easy on the eye.
Her absence of 70 days is a minor concern, but she looked professional throughout on her debut and it is worth noting Dinoblue was in training with Daniela Mele in France and held entries before being snapped up by the Martinstown operation. She is therefore unlikely to be lacking in jumping experience. Reported to have worked well at Navan at the weekend, she has the potential to develop into a top-class mare.
As for the opposition, another stable companion Brandy Love heads the ante-post lists. A £200,000 purchase from the Colin Bowe academy having won her only Irish point, the daughter of Jet Away was placed in a Graded bumper at Leopardstown’s Dublin Racing Festival last season. Sent jumping this winter, she wasn’t hard pressed to win on her hurdles bow at Naas in mid December stretching clear for a ten lengths win.
Both Limini (2016) and Laurina (2018) won the Grade 3 Solerina Mares’ Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse before following up at the Festival and the six year old was sent off 7/4 joint favourite in late January. Attempting to make all, she spoilt her chance with a number of novicey mistakes and showing a preference for jumping to her left. Beaten three and a half lengths by the aforementioned Allegorie De Vassy, she will be much more at home racing left-handed but there is a feeling within the Mullins camp that Brandy Love will prefer a longer trip in time.
Dan Skelton has indicated that his dual Listed winner Elle Est Belle will miss the meeting and be saved for Aintree, which is a wise decision because her form suggests she needs every yard of two and a half miles. The Gordon Elliott trained Party Central made a mockery of a rating of 121 at the Dublin Racing Festival last month and the New course at Prestbury Park will suit her because her jumping hasn’t always been the slickest.
The unbeaten Love Envoi has proved a bargain buy having been bought for £38,000 less than a year ago. Another point winner for Sean Doyle, the Westerner mare has won all four of her races over hurdles since joining Harry Fry and is rated 135.
A Grade 2 winner at Sandown in February, she raced freely in testing conditions but still managed to win by over two lengths. Three of her wins have been in heavy ground and it remains to be seen whether the drop back in trip will be to her taste.
Part Nine: Saint alive in Coral Cup
Part Eight: Queen can rule in Mrs Paddy Power
Part Seven: Janidil too big in Ryanair
Part Six: Gentleman looks Grand bet
Part Five: Side with Warrior in Boodles
Part Four: Walking On Air in Ballymore
Part Three: Going for Gold with De Bromhead ace
Part Two: 16/1 chance booked for Turners prize
Part One: 12/1 National Hunt Chase fancy