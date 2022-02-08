An interesting non-runner/no bet selection for our man this week in the fiercely-competitive Grand Annual.

Racing betting tips: Chetenham Festival ante-post 1pt win Gentleman De Mee in Grand Annual 12/1 (BetVictor NRNB) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Chase used to bring down the curtain on the Cheltenham Festival. The two miles cavalry charge was transferred to the second day for the first time twelve months ago though with even more emphasis on speed being run on the Old course. Novices boost a decent record with 10 victories during the last 28 years and a couple who fit that bracket include the lightly raced GENTLEMAN DE MEE.

The ex-French gelding is owned by J.P.McManus, who has collected the prize on three occasions during the last ten years with Bellvano (2012), Alderwood (2013) and Le Prezien (2018) carrying the familiar green and gold silks to victory. The same patron’s Entoucas was denied by a short head in 2021, too. A six year old by Saint Des Saints, he finished runner-up twice over hurdles when trained by Guillaume Macaire in France before being snapped up for €280,000 in November 2019. Half-brother to Paul Nicholls’ Grand Sefton Chase winner As De Mee, he won over hurdles on his first run for Willie Mullins at Navan this time last year. Too keen when sent off favourite for the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle at the Festival off a mark of 139, the six year old ran well at the Punchestown Festival over two miles having got loose beforehand. Switched to fences, Gentleman De Mee finished a respectable fifth behind sidelined stablemate Ferny Hollow on his chasing bow at Punchestown in early December – the runner-up Coeur Sublime has won since.