Our man is back with the third horse he's putting in his ante-post Cheltenham portfolio - and it's a Gold Cup outsider this week.

Racing betting tips: Chetenham Festival ante-post 0.5pts e.w. Eklat De Rire in Cheltenham Gold Cup at 100/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power, Unibet 1/5 1,2,3) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

With the reigning holder Minella Indo producing a dismal display at Kempton over Christmas and stablemate and Gold Cup runner-up A Plus Tard suffering a shock defeat a couple of days later on home soil, steeplechasing’s Blue Riband looks up for grabs. With form figures at the Cheltenham Festival of 121, there is a strong possibility that we will see the 2021 Gold Cup winner return to his best in March but there are a few question marks now surrounding Henry De Bromhead’s nine-year-old. Beaten by Frodon on his seasonal reappearance at Down Royal, Minella Indo was fitted with cheekpieces for the first time in the King George and, despite the fact he raced too close to a frenetic early gallop, Rachael Blackmore’s mount was in a trouble with half a circuit to travel. A Plus Tard looked better than ever when destroying Royale Pagaille and co in the Betfair Chase at Haydock in November. A 22-length winner, the Cheveley Park Stud-owned gelding was expected to follow up in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown and everything appeared to be going to plan turning for home. The eight-year-old, though, was reeled in close home by the rapidly improving Galvin under a brilliant Davy Russell ride. Henry De Bromhead has indicated that the 173-rated chaser will head straight to the Festival without a prep. There is no doubt he is a highly talented individual who is still relatively lightly raced over fences, but he remains vulnerable to an out and out stayer.

Galvin has been the one to emerge from the pack this winter, progressing from an official rating of 154 to 167. Viewed as a Grand National candidate in the autumn, Gordon Elliott’s charge is another horse who boasts excellent course form figures (6211) having captured the Grade 2 National Hunt Chase last Spring. Still only eight, he is good fresh, handles any ground and stays well. There remains the lingering doubt that he possesses the quality to win a Cheltenham Gold Cup, though. Al Boum Photo made his customary trip to Tramore on New Year’s Day and, for the fourth consecutive season, emerged victorious. Already a dual Gold Cup winner, he has ground to make up with the De Bromhead pair on their meeting last season but Willie Mullins’ 10-year-old looked much sharper on his reappearance this time around as he saw off stablemate Burrows Saint by four lengths. While it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him emulate Best Mate and claim the prize for the third time, the history books imply he has it all to do with Cool Dawn the last winner from his age group in 1998. One cannot help feeling it is time for a new kid on the block to make his presence felt. The unexposed Protektorat has been well supported since the start of the year and will line up in March with an unbeaten record over three miles plus. Dan Skelton’s seven-year-old hasn’t looked back since undergoing a second wind operation last term. A Grade One-winning novice at Aintree in April, he was a fast-finishing three parts of a length runner-up in the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham in November off 154 – Long Run was third in the same event off 158 in 2010 before capturing the Gold Cup the following spring. Upped in distance in the Grade 2 Many Clouds Chase at Aintree in December, he raced keenly throughout but it didn’t prevent the ex-French gelding from recording a 25-length success from the now retired former Gold Cup winner Native River. The three miles one contest was run in atrocious conditions with only three of the eight runners completing. While his performance was all the more meritorious having over raced under Bridget Andrews, one cannot help feel the race fell apart with the aforementioned Native River and dual-Grand National winner Tiger Roll looking a shadow of their former selves. Nevertheless, he is a dangerous opponent and should not be underestimated. Half a dozen seven-year-olds have won the Gold Cup this century.