It's time for the second in our expert's ante-post Cheltenham previews and he has a 16/1 chance in the Turners Novices' Chase to add to the portfolio.

Racing betting tips: Chetenham Festival ante-post 1pt win Haute En Couleurs in Turners Novices' Chase at 16/1 (Bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Can we take on Bob Olinger? Dual Grade One winning novice hurdler and Cheltenham Festival scorer Bob Ollinger is expected to feature amongst the entries for the Grade 3 Killiney Novices Chase at Punchestown on Sunday. A decisive win there would further cement his position at the head of the ante-post market for the Grade one Turners Novices Chase at the Festival in March. Henry de Bromhead’s seven year old was a brilliant winner of the Ballymore Novices hurdle at Cheltenham when readily accounting for Gaillard du Mesnil and Bravemansgame with ease. Chasing in November, he pecked on landing at the third last but otherwise produced an assured round of jumping before crossing the line six and a half lengths in front of Bacardys at Gowran Park. Not seen since, he missed various options over the festive period with his trainer nominating the Punchestown event as his next assignment. Depending on how he fares, it remains to be seen whether Bob Ollinger is given more practice before returning to the Cotswold’s in March. The grade one Flogas Novices Chase at Leopardstown’s Dublin Racing Festival early next month would be the logical prep, but it is only three weeks after the Killiney. Despite top flight wins for stable stars A Plus Tard and Honeysuckle, the de Bromhead team haven’t run with same consistency this winter compared to some recent campaigns. That was highlighted over the Christmas period with four winners from sixty runners (26-29th December.) Bob Ollinger is a class act though and remains the one they all have to beat, if arriving fit and well in mid-March.

16/1 Mullins ace looks too big However, it is hoped the lightly raced Haute En Couleurs provides some ante-post value being currently available at 16/1. As discussed in last week’s column, Willie Mullins has an embarrassment of riches when it comes to the yard’s novice chasers this term. With the unbeaten pair Ferny Hollow and Blue Lord seemingly heading towards the Arkle Trophy, this ex-French gelding looks ready for a step up in distance and remains open to further improvement over an extra half a mile. Bred to stay well, being by Saint Des Saints – the same sire as Burrows Saint, Djakadam and Protektorat amongst others – he won over two and a quarter miles at Auteuil on his racecourse debut in October 2020 when handled by Gabriel Leenders. Acquired soon afterwards on behalf of Joe and Marie Donnelly, he had his first run for his new connections in the Triumph Hurdle last spring (also on the New course.) Beaten three and a half lengths by Quilixios, Mullins felt he should have won that day. The runner-up Adagio and fourth Zanahyir have already enhanced the form this autumn / winter. Two keen next time at Punchestown, I would put a line through that performance. Haut En Couleurs reportedly works like a high-class horse at home and looks a natural jumper, judged on his comfortable success on his fencing bow at Leopardstown last month. The five year old was seemingly always in control and wasn’t hard pressed to beat smart stable companions Gentlemen de Mee and Mt Leinster over two miles one. Paul Townend’s mount finished full of running and his breeding suggests he will be even better over this longer distance.