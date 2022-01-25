It's part four in our man's Cheltenham Festival portfolio and he's adding a 12/1 chance in the Ballymore to his list.

Racing betting tips: Chetenham Festival ante-post 1pt win Walking On Air in Ballymore Novices' Hurdle 12/1 (Betfred - 10/1 General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Refinement was a high-class mare who won 13 races and was rated 150 over hurdles. A daughter of Oscar, who was owned by Michael Tabor and trained by Jonjo O’Neill, she was a Grade 1 winner over three miles at the Punchestown Festival in 2007, but Cheltenham Festival glory evaded her. Second and fourth in the bumper in 2004 and 2005, she was then third behind Nicanor and Denman in the Royal and Sun Alliance Hurdle twelve months later. However, she came closest to victory in 2008 when denied by a short head in the David Nicholson Mares’ Hurdle behind Whiteoak. While her progeny have failed to scale such lofty heights thus far, she is responsible for the twice-raced WALKING ON AIR who will bid to go two better than her mother in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle in March. By the same sire as unbeaten stablemate Jonbon, and former Festival winners Douvan and Min, the son of Walk In The Park was an authoritative winner on his hurdles bow at Newbury last week. The thirteen lengths success from previous winner Hecouldbetheone was gained over two miles but his pedigree suggests he is going to be even better over longer distances. Four and a half lengths runner-up in a bumper at Kempton last March – the same event illustrious stablemate Shishkin had won two years earlier – he couldn’t match the change of gear of Shallwehaveonemore but pulled clear of the third. His defeat came as a surprise to Nicky Henderson and everyone at Seven Barrows. Niggling problems during the autumn delayed Walking On Air’s seasonal return but he has started to make up for lost time with his runaway victory at his local track. Incidentally, Shishkin also won the same event in 2020 before going on to land the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle a couple of months later.

The five-year-old barely came out of second gear as he sauntered clear after the second last. Henderson suggested afterwards that he will have one more run before heading to Cheltenham. There must be every possibility he will follow the ‘Shishkin route’ and tackle something like the Listed Sidney Banks Memorial Novices Hurdle at Huntington (February 10). The two miles three event is on the agenda for recent Doncaster winner Wonderwall and Richard Spencer’s charge will offer a much sterner test. His lack of experience in March is a concern but it is worth recalling both Sprinter Sacre, who admittedly was only placed, and Shishkin didn’t win their first race over hurdles until the February 5 and January 15 respectively during their novice campaigns before contesting the Sky Bet Supreme. Both horses lined up at Cheltenham with three runs over hurdles to their name beforehand. Walking On Air aims to provide his Lambourn trainer with his first win in the two and a half miles novice hurdle since Simonsig streaked clear in 2012. It is a race which has been dominated by the Irish in recent times with seven of the last eight renewals heading across the water. The market is largely dominated by horses who have other options at the meeting. Both Ginto and Journey With Me strike me as strong stayers and are more likely to contest the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle a couple of days later, while stablemates Sir Gerhard and Dysart Dynamo, plus Grade 1 winner Mighty Potter, don’t lack speed and seem destined for the Festival opener.