It's week eight of our man's Cheltenham Festival portfolio and he wants a home-trained runner onside in the Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase.

Racing betting tips: Chetenham Festival ante-post 1pt The Glancing Queen at 10/1 in Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase at 10/1 (Sky Bet & Betfred NRNB) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

If the ante-post market is anything to go by, the appropriately sponsored Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase is booked for export with Irish trained runners dominating the betting. Inevitably, Willie Mullins has a formidable hand with previous Festival winner Concertista at the summit following two wins from as many starts over fences, while stable companion Elimay bids to go one better than twelve months ago. Mount Ida won the Kim Muir at last year’s Festival and has looked even better this winter winning Listed and Grade 3 mares’ chases at Clonmel and Fairyhouse respectively. Gordon Elliott’s mare beat the aforementioned Elimay by half a length at the latter track on New Year’s Day and has been kept fresh since.

The eight-year-old has formed a strong alliance with Davy Russell (1211) and she is set to line up here en route to a possible tilt at the Grand National. The home contingent is led by THE GLANCING QUEEN and she makes plenty of appeal at 10/1 (NRNB). Alan King’s former Irish pointer will be attending the Cheltenham Festival for a fourth time (585) having contested the bumper on a couple of occasions, plus the Dawn Run Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle in 2021. Her overall course record is 15852. While she was a useful hurdler winning twice and finishing third in Grade 1 company behind Bravemansgame, the daughter of Jeremy has improved again since sent over fences. Rated ten pounds higher over the larger obstacles, she beat the useful pair Maskada (rated 135) and Vienna Court (Grade 3 winner and rated 142) on her chasing bow in Listed company at Bangor in November. Stepped up to two-and-a half-miles in a similar contest at Warwick, Tom Cannon’s mount jumped well and readily pulled away on the run-in to score by seven and a half lengths. The Glancing Queen’s best performance to date over fences though came in defeat over this course and distance on New Year’s Day. Tackling the geldings in the Grade 2 Dipper Novices’ Chase, she was still in contention when making a mess of the last. Ultimately, she was beaten ten lengths by the fast improving L’Homme Presse, in receipt of five pounds.