Cheltenham Festival 2026: Stable Tours including Willie Mullins, Gordon Elliott, Ben Pauling, Dan Skelton & Paul Nicholls

Get the latest from leading trainers such as Dan Skelton, Gordon Elliott, Willie Mullins, Nicky Henderson and Paul Nicholls ahead of the 2026 Cheltenham Festival.

Willie Mullins Full stable tour will appear here...

Dan Skelton Full stable tour Skelton on Champion Hurdle favourite The New Lion: " "I don’t yearn to see all of these championship things before we get there as I don’t think we need to. I think we have got all of the bits we need to win a Champion Hurdle. That is coming from a man who has never won one. I’ve obviously never had a better chance, but all the things he has got are the required necessities for it. "That race should surely turn into a staying race because it always does. They go a strong gallop and you have to stay really well. If they go super fast the non believers in The New Lion might change their mind halfway around as they think it will turn into a staying race. "He is not a fabulous workhorse, but when he gets to the track he comes alive. There are all these things to play out yet, but I know he has got the things he needs to have for either eventuality. I think he will go very close."

Nicky Henderson Full stable tour Henderson on Gold Cup contender Jango Baie: “He is I think one of our best Gold Cup chances for a few years and he is entitled to be given a realistic chance. It was a great run at Kempton Park in the King George and everything has gone well. "I'd be very disappointed, and surprised, if he doesn’t stay. We have got that bit of tactical speed that will hold him through the race. I think this trip will suit him better. Kempton Park and Cheltenham are completely different places. We know he comes up the hill over two miles, so I think he ticks most boxes. “He would have more speed than Bobs Worth as he certainly wouldn't have won an Arkle, but Long Run was a very high class horse, but this lad is pretty talented.”

Ben Pauling Full Stable Tour Pauling on The Jukebox Man: "The one thing I’m not deluded about is that the performances he has put up to date do not win a Gold Cup, traditionally. The King George we had a lot more questions to answer as he was still only rated one hundred and fifty five. “He had some nice form in behind, but it was hardly Grade One form, and I was well aware of that. He had to step forward fifteen pounds, and he did. If he can improve again he will be competitive, but he needs to. He needs to run to a mark of one hundred and seventy five to win a Gold Cup so he is seven pounds short at the moment. “Having a horse of his calibre in the form, touchwood, that he seems to be going into the Gold Cup is an exceptionally exciting thing for the whole team. Doing it with a man like Harry, who is a bit of a national treasure, but who we have had a great relationship for the past seven or eight years is a special thing for all of us “I just hope we can get him there in the form that he can be as then he can give us one hell of a day and the opportunity to pick up the big one."

Paul Nicholls Full Stable Tour Nicholls on No Drama This End: “I wouldn’t worry about statistics and he is very fit and fresh. It was a beautiful gallop he did midweek with Regent’s Stroll and it is great to be going there with a novice like him."

Philip Hobbs & Johnston White Full Stable Tour White on Sober Glory: “I’m slightly surprised we are going for a Supreme as all through the summer we thought two and a half miles would be his trip. Michael Nolan schooled him back in the summer and he said as he was quite keen in a couple of his bumpers he thought he showed enough speed to start him off over two miles. What he has done this season he hasn’t looked like he has needed to step up to two and a half miles. He will step up in trip in time, but he hasn’t looked like needing to thus far. They need plenty of speed in the Supreme, but a bit of stamina as well and I’ve no doubt he has both of those things."

Joe Tizzard Full Stable Tour Tizzard on Champion Hurdle hope Alexei: “Twelve months ago I was struggling with him as he didn’t train on throughout the season, but the first half of the season he was on a massive upwards curve. I think he looks stronger all the time and he has come out of Wincanton really well. We never thought he was going to be a Champion Hurdle horse so he is doing things which have surprised us which is lovely. There is no pressure with him and lesser horses than him have run well in it. He is versatile ground wise as it was soft when he won the Greatwood and it was pretty quick when he won at Ascot first time. If it is genuine good to soft ground it will be perfect for him."