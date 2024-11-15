Cheltenham blog recap: Latest news, gossip and tips

Il Ridoto won the Paddy Power Gold Cup while East India Dock and L'eau du Sud both also impressed at Cheltenham.

4.10: A day for favourite backers, then, albeit not in the feature Paddy Power Gold Cup Handicap Chase which was won in ready fashion by Il Rodoto, who was winning at his third attempt in the race. Easy winners were the order of the day, with the market nearly always getting it spot on, as East India Dock and L’eau du Sud staked their claims for the Cheltenham Festival in March with authoritative wins in the Triumph Hurdle and Arkle trials, respectively. Attentions turn to Sunday’s action now, with Dysart Enos backers hopeful that the exciting mare can continue the run of winning market leaders when she takes on a host of talented rivals in the Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle which gets underway at 3.30. Ian Ogg will be back in the saddle tomorrow morning, so make sure you join him for another fine day of racing at Prestbury Park. He might even give you the winner of the Southern National at Fontwell for good measure. He's that kind of guy.

Karndean Designflooring Mares' Open National Hunt Flat Race Result Seo Linn wins the Karndean Designflooring Mares' Open National Hunt Flat Race. Another easy winner, and the bookies will breathe a little sigh of relief, albeit not much of a one, as it's the well-supported second-favourite who storms clear up the hill to win at odds of 5/2. Fergal O'Brien had to settle for second and third this time, with Siog Geal just edging out stablemate Strong Run for second. Full result 1 Seo Linn (IRE) 5/2 2 Siog Geal (IRE) 7/1 3 Strong Run 12/1

4.00: Horses heading down to the start for the finale. Loads of money for the 11/8 favourite Korinthia so it's surprising to see Seo Linn as solid in the market as she is. My selection Siog Geal must have heard that I'm on as she's out to 7s.

3.55: I'll be signing off shortly after the last, so let's have a quick look towards tomorrow's card at Cheltenham and begin with Ben Linfoot's pick of the punts.

3.54: You'll never guess what's happened in Navan's finale... 1 Whinney Hill 6/4 f 2 Strong Link (IRE) 17/2 3 Minella Post 4/1 Winning Trainer: G Elliott Winning Jockey: Mr H C Swan

3.52: Willie Mullins broke the run of British-trained winners when landing the listed Karndean Designflooring Mares' Open National Hunt Flat Race 12 months ago and he saddles the unbeaten favourite Korinthia in our closing race due off at 4pm. Timeform have her 6 lb clear with a ‘p’ so she looks a strong favourite, but there are plenty of unexposed rivals in this field. Fellow Irish raider Seo Linn has also been well-backed, but my first instinct was to side with point winner Siog Geal who came from off the pace when finishing a fine second on her rules debut at Aintree. Her yard has a really good handle on the bumper form on these shores and I think she’s very exciting – much like tomorrow’s Greatwood Hurdle favourite Dysart Enos who represents the same connections. She gets my vote to give Fergal O’Brien a third win in this race (2013 and 2021).

3.46: You can also find out what happened in Bahrain with our man on the ground Andrew Asquith's big-race report.

3.45: Remember, as well as catching up with all of the action at Cheltenham, we've got a round-up of the feature racing from Navan this afternoon. It's been a Gordon Elliott benefit!

Paddy Power Intermediate Handicap Hurdle Result Hamsiyann lands the punt and wins the Paddy Power Intermediate Handicap Hurdle! It didn't always look likely, but he clearly has stamina as a strongpoint and the Irish raider (2/1 favourite) stays on well up the hill to see off Long Draw, Wonderful Eagle and co. That's now five winning favourites on the day from six races. The punters have the bookies on the ropes, certainly more so than either of the 'fighters' in the boxing match last night... Full result below 1 Hamsiyann (IRE) 2/1 f 2 Long Draw (IRE) 8/1 3 Wonderful Eagle (GER) 6/1

3.27: Won't be long until they're ready for race number six. The plunge continues, the four-year-old Hamsiyann now 2/1! If I was a bookie I'd be on my bike by now... There's a bit of money for EBF Final winner Champagne Twist, another young horse who looks to have a bright future.

3.20: Meanwhile over at Navan, it's another winner for Mr Elliott, though not perhaps as expected as Down Memory Lane beats stablemate King of Kingsfield.

3.18: Matt still has one more card to play - click the image below to find out his bet in the next at Cheltenham.

3.17: I’m not sure if I’d be brave enough if I were a bookmaker, given the scale of the plunge on Hamsiyann for a shrewd yard in the Paddy Power Intermediate Handicap Hurdle due off at 3.30, but he looks one to take on doesn’t he? His Chester Plate form has obviously been franked by Cesarewitch winner/not winner/winner Alphonse Le Grande since, and his mark of 111 looks lenient, but this is a competitive 0-140 handicap and he's very short now. I think Major Fortune is rock-solid and looks that good-old-fashioned each-way bet-to-nothing. He did well to cope with the 2m trip at Newton Abbot on his return, has form on this quicker ground, and still looks very progressive. Kings Hill also has a touch of class and, with that The Wallpark form to his name, I’m expecting a big run at 25s. His form behind Daddy Long Legs in the spring is also worth noting.

3.10: Remember, you can catch up with all of today's big-race reports and replays by clicking on the links at the top of this blog or heading here.

From The Horses Mouth Podcast Handicap Hurdle Result Despite an early jumping error, it's another ready winner for the Skeltons as the well-backed 5/4 favourite Doyen Quest stays on best to win the From The Horses Mouth Podcast Handicap Hurdle. Front-runner Gowel Road ran well in second, with Noble Birth - who looked a big player turning in - fading into third. Full result below 1 Doyen Quest (IRE) 5/4 f 2 Gowel Road (IRE) 5/1 3 Noble Birth 11/1

2.52: Ben Linfoot, meanwhile, is expecting a better run from Thanksforthehelp who represents a yard with a good record in the race: The plunge continues on Tony Martin’s Hamsiyann in the Paddy Power Intermediate Handicap Hurdle at 3.30 and while I’ve missed the boat there he looks to have a hell of a chance and I don’t want to take him on. He gave stablemate and Cesarewitch winner Alphonse Le Grande a stone at Chester in May for a narrow defeat and on his previous start over hurdles at Ascot he was a big eyecatcher. Stepping up in trip over timber, it’s easy to see him in cruise control at the foot of the hill and he could go off shorter still and win well. I’ll sidestep that race in favour of backing THANKSFORTHEHELP in the From The Horses Mouth Podcast Handicap over three miles at 2.55. David Pipe’s grey son of Martaline went off the 100/30 favourite for the Pertemps Final at the 2023 Festival before weakening into midfield, but he’s come down 10lb in the weights since then and now looks the time for him to bounce back. He had a pipe opener, pardon the pun, at Uttoxeter last month and I wouldn’t pay any attention to that result on his first run in 237 days with the cheekpieces removed. It should’ve put him spot on for this and the handicapper has taken a chance dropping him 9lb in two runs, back to a mark just 1lb higher than when he absolutely bolted up at Chepstow in the February of last year. With the cheekpieces back on and the stable in good form it wouldn’t be a surprise if he’s on a going day and if that’s the case he’s a threat to all.

2.50: The From The Horses Mouth Podcast Handicap Hurdle is up next at 2.55. It's no surprise to see Doyen Quest at the head of the betting after his fine return to action at Chepstow but he has something to prove over this trip and I think he's short enough. Gowel Road bumped into a very progressive sort over C&D last time and I fancy him to hit the frame once more, but there's a lot of pace on here and that should suit outsider Captain Morgs. He's about as reliable as my golf swing but has plenty of course form to call upon and I'm expecting a better performance now returned to hurdles. Matt Brocklebank is taking a chance on another Nicky Henderson inmate: It could be a fine day for both trainer and jockey as the Skelton-based Doyen Quest looks made for a move up to three miles in the From The Horses Mouth Podcast Handicap Hurdle. He’s among a very nice bunch of young handicap hurdlers currently housed at the stable and many of them will go on to achieve significant things in time. Doyen Quest being nudged up 3lb to a mark of 125 following his Chepstow second in last month’s Silver Trophy surely isn’t going to prevent another big effort, but I’m more in favour of backing Nicky Henderson’s QUICK DRAW at the odds. He’s got quite a patchy record but there’s no doubt his chase form has improved since he was last in action over hurdles, and he won off 132 over fences back in February so the mark of 128 in this sphere potentially underestimates him. Quick Draw will need to put a very low-key comeback run over the bigger obstacles at Wincanton well behind him, but he’s bounced back from miserable efforts before and taking the blinkers off might do the trick here. It’s not that his record without them is all that strong, but he’s definitely perked up for a headgear switch in the past, winning in first-time cheekpieces, first-time blinkers, and again when cheekpieces came back to replace the blinkers. A lot of Henderson’s horses have looked in need of a run this autumn so I’m expecting a sharper version of this horse to show up on Saturday and he’s got favourable underfoot conditions if that’s the case.

Bar One Racing Fortria Chase Result

The race rather fell apart but it's another win for Found A Fifty, yet another on the day for Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy. Captain Guinness ran no sort of race and was pulled up, while Banbridge seemed to run a long way below form. The winner travelled smoothly but had to really dig deep to fend off a renewed challenge from front-runner Solness and the rank outsider Senecia. Full result and replay below 1 Found A Fifty (IRE) 11/8 f 2 Solness (FR) 12/1

2.30: A quick switch over to Navan now for their second Grade 2 of the day, the Bar One Racing Fortria Chase due off at 2.33. Can Found A Fifty spoil the Captain Guinness party? Banbridge, who won on today's Cheltenham card a couple of years ago, is also a major player. It looks a cracker.

Paddy Power Gold Cup Handicap Chase Result

Il Ridoto hacks up at Cheltenham

Il Ridoto (10/1) wins the Paddy Power Gold Cup Handicap Chase! It is more joy for Fergie, but it's with third-time-lucky Il Ridoto who wins the race for Paul Nicholls and Freddie Gingell. Ga Law was a distant second ahead of Lets Go Champ. Madara stayed on well from off the pace for fourth. Fugitif was fifth at 28s. Check our our full report of the race here. Full result and replay below 1 Il Ridoto (FR) 10/1 2 Ga Law (FR) 9/2 3 Lets Go Champ (IRE) 15/2 4 Madara (FR) 16/1

2.20: Walking onto the course. Good luck whatever you're on.

2.18: Here's the Punting Pointers view on the race: GA LAW is the pick in a Paddy Power short on obvious improvers and the selection has a really solid profile at trips short of 3m when the going is good. His lifetime record on such a surface reads 11121F22, improving to 111212 at around this trip. He returned to action with an excellent second to Grandeur d'Ame in a 2m3½f handicap at Chepstow last month, beaten two lengths by a useful rival to whom he was conceding 22lb. Ga Law had several of today’s rivals behind when second at Chepstow and he produced an excellent effort on the clock that day, matching anything he had achieved previously. He’s got nothing to hide from the handicapper, but class should tell in this renewal of Cheltenham’s traditional curtain-raiser, and he looks nigh-on impossible to kick out of the frame. His win in this race two years ago shows how well suited he is to a race of this nature and horses who run well in big Cheltenham handicaps tend to continue to do so even when climbing the weights. He’s obviously much higher in the weights than he was in 2022 but that isn’t by accident and the eight-year-old is at his physical peak now.

2.15: Will it be more success for Sir Alex Ferguson? Spirit Dancer won the Bahrain Trophy last night, L’eau du Sud has just thrown his hat in the ring for the Arkle. Can Ryanair winner Protektorat make it a hat-trick to remember for the former Manchester United boss? He’s certainly the class act, but there are clearly plenty who believe that statement could also apply to the returning Ginny’s Destiny. Lots of collateral form to wade through. I’m expecting a big run from last year’s fourth Fugitif, while Ga Law and Il Rodoto meet once more, but I’m actually having a small each-way flutter on Jetoile. The ground should suit, he’s run well at the track before, and his mark of 145 is fair. He shouldn’t be the 66/1 outsider in my opinion.

14.10: Ten minutes to our feature race - let's find out about the first of Matt Brocklebank's Value Bets.

14.08: Some reaction from Cheltenham now. The winning jockey Harry Skelton said: "He was good, travelled great, jumped really well. It was much better today to get a lead, Stratford I made the running, it was fine but he was much more on it today and concentrated a bit better with that lead. "We always hoped he'd go on and be a much better chaser and hopefully it's looking to be that way. I couldn't fault him today, did everything you'd want him to do. How good he is remains to be seen but he's the best we've got and hopefully we're back here in March and we'll take on the Irish but that's a different level!" The Skelton team suffered a reverse with Valgrand on Friday who was no match for Potters Charm and Skelton revealed that they would revert to two miles, adding: "He obviously just didn't stay, I thought he would, and we'll be back here for the County Hurdle."

Railway Bar Lismullen Hurdle Result The 2022 winner Home By The Lee (7/1) gets his revenge on Bob Olinger as he regains the Railway Bar Lismullen Hurdle. Bob Olinger ran as if the race would bring him on, a little outpaced when the pace quickened before the turn in. Full result below 1 Home By The Lee (IRE) 7/1 2 Bob Olinger (IRE) 11/8 f 3 Eagle Fang (IRE) 40/1

1.53: More reaction on that Cheltenham race to come, but just a reminder that they're not far away from the first Graded race at Navan. Bob Olinger is the strong 6/4 favourite for back-to-back wins in the Railway Bar Lismullen Hurdle. Jetara is his main market rival but there was some interesting money for the classy Flat horse Dawn Rising last night.

Paddy Power Arkle Challenge Trophy Trial Novices' Chase Result

L'Eau Du Sud wins well at Cheltenham

Wow! L’Eau Du Sud wins the Paddy Power Arkle Challenge Trophy Trial Novices' Chase in fine style! It's likely to be another big Cheltenham Festival market mover as the strong-travelling Skelton runner wins by a mile (11 lengths, officially) on the bridle. He's 10/1 from 20s for the Arkle. An attacking ride on Western Zephyr is rewarded with second spot. Lookaway rallied for third ahead of San Salvador. Full result and replay below 1 L'eau Du Sud (FR) 10/11 f 2 Western Zephyr (IRE) 12/1 3 Lookaway (IRE) 11/4

1.46: Walking out onto the couse. They're off... the market leaders both prominent along with Western Zephyr

1.42: Here's the Punting Pointers view on the race:n L’Eau Du Sud is clearly talented but the handicapper sticking him up to 148 for the Stratford win looks an overreaction, and I don’t think he’s as far clear as the ratings suggest. Timeform give him a small “j” for ”jumped well” on his Stratford debut, but that’s to completely ignore what he did at the fourth where he guessed and almost banked the fence - if he does that here, he’ll not get away with it. I’d be happy to take him on around evens, for sure. LOOKAWAY is the one I want to be with. He has always threatened to make a better chaser than he did a hurdler, and he was a good hurdler, so it was hardly a surprise he was able to make a winning chase debut in a match at Uttoxeter a fortnight ago. He looked like a run would bring him on there too, and I liked the way he jumped in a very solid but unspectacular fashion, suggesting he was learning a bit as he went. He dug in after the last to see off Personal Ambition by a length, a good, well-rounded first go over fences. He should progress and won’t mind the good ground at all.

1.40: Five minutes to the Grade 2 Paddy Power Arkle Challenge Trophy Trial Novices' Chase. It’s a race that hasn’t always been kind to favourites, including 12 months ago when the jolly JPR One unseated his rider as Homme Public led home the returning Petit Tonnerre. L’eau du Sud faces a bigger test than when successful at Stratford on his chasing bow, with Cheltenham regular Lookaway his most obvious rival. There wasn’t much between them over hurdles and I think they should be closer together in the betting.

1.32: Bleu de Vassy has just won over at Navan, making short work of his rivals in yet another race at the track that Gordon Elliott has done well in over the years. He looks to have plenty of speed but could have several Cheltenham Festival targets. I'll get some reaction on that later.

Steel Plate & Sections Ltd Amateur Jockeys' Handicap Chase Result

Transmission and Patrick Mullins

Transmission (11/4 favourite) lands the Steel Plate & Sections Ltd Amateur Jockeys' Handicap Chase under a fine waiting ride from Patrick Mullins. The Punting Pointers team strike again! Java Point (22/1) ran well in defeat, with Planned Paradise (12/1) staying on well for third ahead of the front-running The Newest One (3/1) in fourth. Different tactics (which I didn't expect) for Read To Return who was ridden more prominently than 12 months ago. He didn't jump well having been a bit fresh and didn't get home up the hill this time. Full result and replay below 1 Transmission (IRE) 11/4 f 2 Java Point (IRE) 22/1 3 Planned Paradise (IRE) 12/1

13.11: They're off. Deise Aba and The Newest One setting a decent gallop it appears...

13.07: Horses heading down with Transmission the clear 11/4 favourite. Meanwhile, as promised, reaction from connections from the first. A full report to boot, too. Don't say I don't do anything for you...

13.03: The Punting Pointers team have been in good nick and their first bet comes up in the next - they disagree with me, which must boost their chances.

My old mucker Ben Linfoot has a selection, too. It's a battle royale.

12.59: Time for look forward now. I like one in the next, the Steel Plate & Sections Ltd Amateur Jockeys' Handicap Chase at 1.10. Here's the Timeform comment for Read To Return's effort in this race a year ago... "was notably strong in the betting but not seen to anything like best effect under a ride that could charitably be described as 'amateurish', left way off the pace then asked for greater effort only when it was too late for him to have a hope of catching the leaders, the stewards taking a dim view of Mr Coonan's effort and suspending him for 20 days, Read To Return plainly still well treated from this sort of mark, hard to believe he wouldn't have won with anything resembling a competent ride; dropped out, awkward eighth, not fluent sixteenth, no chance 3 out, good progress from next, nearest at the finish." There should be plenty of pace on here which I think will suit those held up and, with a recent run at Punchestown under his belt, I get the impression that Read To Return will be more competently ridden this year with Fin Maguire on-board. I've plenty of respect for The Newest One, and - if the pace holds out better than I expect - I can see Deise Aba outrunning his 16/1 odds.

12.50: First impressions are that was very solid. The first two home were never far off the pace set by Continuance, but when he weakened out of it, it was clear which horses were enjoying their task. There was promise in behind from Moutarde for those looking for early Fred Winter projects, though like many in the race, he might prefer slightly softer conditions. I'll get some reactions from connections to you asap. Meanwhile, here's the race replay just below.

JCB Triumph Hurdle Trial Result Impressive. East India Dock (4/5 favourite) lands the morning bets as he dots up. Expect shorter Triumph quotes to follow as the early 10/1 (from 33s) is likely to soon vanish... Static (8/1) fought back to take second from Torrent (33/1) who ran a blinder in third. Disappointing efforts on the face of it from My Noble Lord and Prairie Angel. Full result below 1 East India Dock 4/5 f 2 Static (FR) 8/1 3 Torrent 33/1

12.34: Horses lining up. Good luck whatever you're on - looks like My Noble Lord will be fairly handy along with the favourite.

12.27: Less than 10 minutes to the opener now. East India Dock continues to shorten. I wasn't convinced that this stiffer test of stamina would totally suit Prairie Angel, whereas you'd have to be confident it would suit both the favourte and My Noble Lord who stayed well on the level and was doing his best work late on when winning at Chepstow. I'm more interested in the form of Static whose second to an Owen inmate on his UK debut looks more solid. His yard is in good form, too. I think that's probably the forecast for me.

12.22: I realise I've been asking you to 'click here' a lot. I apologise. But I don't know how else to write it. I might try some different languages, but I lack a proper education and I'm not sure I trust Google translate.

12.20: The boys have been in good nick this week - Ben Linfoot's nap won on Friday - so click the image below to find out their best bets for today's action around all of the courses.

We're only 15 minutes away from the opener, so while I've got your attention let's also find out which horses the Timeform team are siding with this afternoon. Just click here.

12.13: Remember, you can also get the latest from the trainers ahead of our big race action by clicking here. James Owen on East India Dock: “We were all pleased with him at Wincanton and he took to hurdles well. He’s a half-brother to Burdett Road and he had a progressive Flat season with James Fanshawe and we really like him.Obviously it is a lot stiffer task than Wincanton on Saturday, but I think the course and the ground will suit him and hopefully he can run another nice race.”

11.57: Wingmen beat Forty Coats in the opener at Navan, by the way. The pair were miles clear and that could be a formline to follow, with Gordon Elliott having targeted it with some good sorts in the past including Andy Dufresne and Stellar Story. You can get all of the fast results by clicking the links above, where you can find all of our race replays, too. We are your one-stop-shop for racing. Marketing haven't contacted me about any work yet.

11.53: David Massey - half of our Punting Pointers team - certainly pulled his weight yesterday with a 10/1 winner. He has three selections for Cheltenham this afternoon... Click here to find out more. Remember, you can also now get extra advice when you're logged in. Click the image below to find out more.

11.38: I’ve just realised that all my earlier posts this morning have been in multiples of 10. It’s like I’m back in primary school learning my times tables. So I'm bucking the trend. What a rebel. As I mentioned earlier, East India Dock is a strong favourite for James Owen in the opening Triumph Trial, due off at 12.35. Owen won the race with Burdett Road a year ago - that horse's half brother? East India Dock...

He’s doing extremely well with some very nice Gredley horses isn’t he? It seems that his varied background in pre-training, plus purebred arabians, has really set him up with a very solid base to work from. For those who are interested, Owen has five horses running today, all of which are trading at less than 5/1. A red letter day for the yard?

11.30: The other British meetings today come from Wetherby (first race due off at 11.57), Uttoxeter (12.10), Newcastle (3.15) and Wolverhampton (4.30). There’s also a great little card over at Navan which gets underway in 10 minutes. The feature races there are the Lismullen Hurdle due off at 1.58 and the Fortria Chase at 2.33. I like Captain Guinness there with connections surely having targeted a third win in this race as his cup final. Great to have Bob Olinger back in the Lismullen, too.

11.20: In terms of market movers this morning, Matt's selction Protektorat has caught the attention of a few, now a general 8/1 chance, while East India Dock has been the big shortener in the first, now 11/10 from 2s. That's very solid in what looks a competitive renewal of the JCB Triumph Trial. There's been a nibble for Breizh River in the Paddy Power Arkle Trial, but that's one of the quieter markets with Petit Tonnerre notably weak, while Doyen Quest is very solid in the 2.55 handicap. Fergal O'Brien is trying his best to spoil the Willie Mullins party in the bumper, due off at 4, and all three of his mares have attracted support this morning. There's been support for Dan Skelton's point winner Settle Down Jill, too.

11.10: Before I point you the way or more selections, let's have a quick gander at the latest going description for Prestbury Park.

Who do we think that will suit in the big one, due off at 2.20, do you think? For those at the head of the betting of the Paddy Power Gold Cup I would say it would favour Ga Law more than Ginny's Destiny or Imagine.

Good morning 11.00: Good morning everyone! A bit later than usual, but it’s Saturday, so I think it’s allowed. Hope you’re all well and looking forward to a stellar day of racing which has the Paddy Power Gold Cup as its centrepiece, with a host of informative novice/juvenile races to whet the appetite for further down the line. There are juicy bets to be had in the handicaps, too, and luckily for you we have the usual crack team on the case. Let's start with Matt Brocklebank's Value Bet column...

