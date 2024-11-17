Cheltenham Sunday reports & free video replays

A review of the action from Cheltenham on Sunday as Dan and Harry Skelton were back among the winners at Prestbury Park.
Dan and Harry Skelton added to Saturday's Cheltenham gains when Ace Of Spades won the opening maiden hurdle on the third and final day of the November Meeting.
Allowed to dictate a steady pace out in front through the early stages, the even-money favourite was tracked by main market rival Whimsy (6/4), the Anthony McCann-trained Irish mare, with Country Park and jumps newcomer Maghlaak not too far off the speed.
Whimsy put pressure on up front on the run to the third-last flight and the front two still raced as one at the penultimate hurdle, when Country Park started to make a promising move.
Country Park, ridden by Jonjo O'Neill Jr for his father Jonjo and brother AJ who now share the licence, arrived moving strongly coming to the last, with Whimsy battling away and Ace Of Spades briefly looking booked for third.
But the latter's experience shone through on the run to the line, Harry Skelton galvanising his mount who responded willingly, ultimately running on to beat Country Park (17/2) by a length.
Whimsy found less than expected late on but was only three-quarters of a length further back in third, with Maghlaak 20-odd lengths adrift in last of the four runners.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Winning rider Harry Skelton said: "He was quite green. He's obviously improving and I think he was a bit unfortunate not to win the last day, he just got worried out of it at Exeter but good job he did because he's won today.
"He's a horse that wants a trip further down the line, he showed that at Exeter, but obviously there was no pace so I thought better get on with it.
"He was green in front. I was confident I would find once they came to me, I didn't want to send him clear off the bend and get caught halfway up the run-in. Popped the last, long run-in and he stuck his head out."
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.