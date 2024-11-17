Cheltenham Sunday reports & free video replays

Ace proves number one in maiden

Dan and Harry Skelton added to Saturday's Cheltenham gains when Ace Of Spades won the opening maiden hurdle on the third and final day of the November Meeting.

Allowed to dictate a steady pace out in front through the early stages, the even-money favourite was tracked by main market rival Whimsy (6/4), the Anthony McCann-trained Irish mare, with Country Park and jumps newcomer Maghlaak not too far off the speed.

Whimsy put pressure on up front on the run to the third-last flight and the front two still raced as one at the penultimate hurdle, when Country Park started to make a promising move.

Country Park, ridden by Jonjo O'Neill Jr for his father Jonjo and brother AJ who now share the licence, arrived moving strongly coming to the last, with Whimsy battling away and Ace Of Spades briefly looking booked for third.

But the latter's experience shone through on the run to the line, Harry Skelton galvanising his mount who responded willingly, ultimately running on to beat Country Park (17/2) by a length.

Whimsy found less than expected late on but was only three-quarters of a length further back in third, with Maghlaak 20-odd lengths adrift in last of the four runners.