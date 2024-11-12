Greatwood Hurdle preview: Horse-by-horse guide and tip for Sunday

Nic Doggett has a horse-by-horse guide and selection for Sunday's Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham.

2024 Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle When: 3.30, Sunday November 17

3.30, Sunday November 17 Where : Cheltenham Racecourse, Gloucestershire

: Cheltenham Racecourse, Gloucestershire First prize : £56,270

: £56,270 Going : Good

: Good TV: ITV1 & Racing TV

LUMP SUM Impressed when landing the Dovecote Novices' Hurdle at Kempton (by 4½ lengths from Fiercely Proud) last season, and far from disgraced when fifth in the Grade 1 Top Novices’ Hurdle on his next start. Returned with authoritative (well-backed) win in the Welsh Champion Hurdle (Limited Handicap) at Ffos Las last time, by a length from Steel Ally, with several of these rivals in behind. Leading player despite 7 lb rise, for all his form has come on flat tracks. UNDER CONTROL Won four of her five starts as a juvenile in 2022/23, including a Grade 3 handicap on the New Course here, but lightly raced since. Off another six months (and in first-time tongue strap) when only 12¾ lengths sixth to Nurburgring in Galway Hurdle last time, fading on the run-in. Respected, though big weight may not be ideal for a mare of her size in a race of this nature. ANYHARMINASKING Won sole start in Irish points (beating Constitution Hill) but has only made up into a useful handicap hurdler so far, a long time since his last win (at Sedgefield in January 2022). Good return to action when three lengths third to Wyenot over further here last time, in first-time cheekpieces, though temperament under suspicion after finishing effort again left rather wanting. Stable flying but hard to see this test suiting (has an entry over three miles later in the month). GO DANTE Gave his owner a first Cheltenham winner when landing a handicap on the New Course here last December, a month after finishing sixth in this race. Followed that with fine third in the Betfair Hurdle, before winning the Imperial Cup at Sandown (by a nose from Faivoir). Creditable 5¾ lengths fifth to Lump Sum in Welsh Champion Hurdle on reappearance last month suggests he can still be competitive from this mark and another big run expected, for all he might prefer softer conditions. SPIRIT D’AUNOU Enjoyed prolific juvenile campaign, winning four of five starts in 2022/23, and added another win at Sandown the following December. Looked in the grip of the handicapper after, but back on track when 15¼ lengths fifth to Kateira in premier event at Aintree in April, nearest at the finish, and handicapper has dropped him a further 2 lb. Difficult to see this relative speed test suiting, though, and might be one to watch out for back on testing ground at Sandown later in the campaign. BURDETT ROAD Smart on the Flat, winning listed event on penultimate outing, and shaped better than the bare result in 2m Group 2 at Ascot last time. Easy to make a case for him being well-treated over hurdles as a result, having also shown useful form in juvenile hurdles (won Prestbury Juvenile Hurdle over C&D and was 10 lengths second to Sir Gino in Triumph Hurdle Trial on New Course) in 2023/24. Has form on all sorts of ground and looks a very solid, classy contender towards the head of the betting.

DYSART ENOS Runner-up on sole outing in Irish points, but quickly picked up the winning thread, landing all three starts in bumpers in 2022/23 and then also unbeaten in novice hurdles in 2023/24. Was a leading ante-post fancy for the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at last season’s Cheltenham Festival as a result, but a minor injury scuppered those plans. Potentially well-handicapped off 131, though that is more on her bumper form, having trounced subsequent Festival winner Golden Ace when landing the big Aintree bumper. Better still to come, and this has been the plan for some time, so afforded plenty of respect for all she still lacks hurdling experience. BLACK POPPY Not the biggest, but very consistent, winning five of 16 starts and placed on six other occasions. Biggest moment came when landing the Swinton Handicap at Haydock in May 2023 but looked as good as ever on seasonal return when 3¾ lengths fifth to Castel Gandolfo in Summer Hurdle at Market Rasen when last seen in July. Ground will suit and could outrun his big odds. LIARI French recruit who won his first three starts in 2023/24, including listed events at Aintree and Musselburgh, but signed off with a far-from-fluent pulled-up effort in the Fred Winter at the Festival. Shaped well on return when 9¼ lengths third to Dodger Long in competitive handicap at Chepstow last time, unable to sustain effort late on, and should strip fitter for the run. Prominent racer who shouldn’t be taken lightly for a yard which provided the most recent four-year-old winner of this race (Old Guard in 2015, also with Brampour in 2011). WILLIETHEBUILDER The type to make into a good chaser, but making a big impact over hurdles first, confirming previous promise when landing small-field handicap at Wetherby last time by half a length from Alnilam, quickening between three and two out having raced prominently throughout. This obviously much tougher, but likely to progress further and won't be disgraced on ground that clearly suits. BE AWARE Unexposed five-year-old who has shown fairly useful form over hurdles, winning a maiden at Newbury on debut before chasing home Yellow Star and Kamsinas at Lingfield and Kempton respectively. Last-named horse won a competitive handicap at Aintree off 130 last month, while Be Aware's subsequent runner-up effort to Helnwein at Sandown has been franked by several in-behind including the recent winner Act of Authority. Despite a 6 lb rise, this brother to useful hurdler/chaser Lac de Constance looks on a good mark for his reappearance, and commands plenty of respect as a result.

CRACKING RHAPSODY Scottish challenger who won a novice at Hexham and two handicaps at Kelso in 2023/24, notably the 17-runner Morebattle Hurdle (by 4½ lengths from Ginger Mail) on the latest occasion. Followed that with a fine third in the Scottish Champion Hurdle and made a pleasing return when (a weak 15/2) 2¾ lengths fourth to Florida Dreams at Hexham last time. This obviously much tougher but this race looks to have been on the radar for a while and remains capable of better. Half-brother Cracking Destiny dotted up over fences off 132 so reason to think his own mark of 129 might not be his ceiling. FIERCELY PROUD Strong-travelling sort who carried a penalty to victory in a junior bumper on the New Course. Transferred that ability to hurdling, winning a maiden at Hereford and novice at Taunton in 2023/24, when also chasing home Lump Sum in the Dovecote. Looked held when falling two out in handicap won by Our Champ on his return to action at Ascot last time, though, and this looks a tough race in which to get his confidence back. TEDDY BLUE Been a long time since this generally clumsy jumper showed any worthwhile form (second to Black Poppy in the 2023 Swinton, no show there in the 2024 renewal when last seen) and no surprise that connections have decided to try something new, switching him from Gary Moore to Harry Derham. Certainly well-treated (won off 1 lb higher) if the change of scenery has worked wonders, though, and this good ground will suit. FLORIDA DREAMS Lightly-raced six-year-old who won both starts in bumpers, including a Grade 2 at Aintree, and showed fairly useful form over hurdles last season, often on unsuitably soft ground. Just did enough after six months off when winning a small-field handicap at Hexham last time, by a short head from Salsada, and this big-field test could suit his hold-up style from just a 2 lb higher mark. Interesting outsider.

The Shunter (far side) won the 2020 renewal

NAPPER TANDY Fairly useful dual-performer who won a novice at Punchestown (by two lengths from Icare Desbois) in June and has been kept busy under both codes since, including when a good 3¾ lengths second to Park of Kings in handicap at Gowran in October, albeit having the run of the race. 7 lb higher mark in this better contest makes life tougher. JACOVEC CAVERN Intriguing contender for a yard that won this race in 2020 with The Shunter, himself a relatively new recruit. Two-time Flat winner who nearly made an instant impact for his new yard when ¾ lengths second to Busselton at Galway, and shaped well when ninth (5/1 joint-favourite) in the Cesarewitch having failed to settle. Hard to work out how good he is over hurdles, having been an also-ran in some top novice events last term, but no surprise to see an improved effort now handicapping in a valuable affair. TINTINTIN Only out of the frame three times from 11 starts, with his progressive 2023/24 season including wins at Lingfield (novice event), Taunton and the New Course here (conditionals/amateurs event by a neck from Rare Middleton). Shaped as if better for the run when 12 lengths fifth to Schmilsson at Wetherby last time but this looks a tough assignment. ROYAL WAY Built on a distant second to Sir Gino at Kempton when recording a hat-trick in juvenile events at Ludlow (twice) and Ascot (handicap) in 2023/24, the latter win coming after missing out on a place in the Fred Winter by one spot. Returned to action with a 7¾ lengths fourth to Givemefive in a minor event over C&D last time, not helped by a stumble at the last, and not discounted after that comeback run, for all he will need to take another step forward here. TOLL STONE Showed improved form on third start over hurdles when winning a juvenile maiden at Fairyhouse (by a short head from Roboreti), but failed to make an impact in two handicaps after. Back to form after a break when winning 1¾m Flat handicap at Galway in Agust, and again appeared to appreciate a break when a career-best 1¾ lengths second to Comfort Zone when upped to two miles at Naas last month. That suggests he could be well-treated here, and very much respected at the foot of the weights.

Conclusion Exciting mare Dysart Enos could be masquerading as a handicapper, a comment that also applies to the classy Flat performer Burdett Road, but neither has any experience of big-field hurdling handicaps to call upon. Market moves for either of the Emmet Mullins pair, Jacovec Cavern and Toll Stone, would look significant, but preference is for the lightly-raced BE AWARE whose novice form is stacking up very well, most notably his runner-up effort in the Novices' Championship Final Handicap Hurdle at Sandown. With his yard in great form, he gets the nod.