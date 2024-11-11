Paddy Power Gold Cup preview: Horse-by-horse guide and tip for Saturday

PROTEKTORAT

Ryanair Chase winner who also has a Betfair Chase triumph on an impressive CV. Appearances in handicaps have been rare over the years and while 167 is a meaty rating, it’s only two pounds higher than the mark from which he was third behind Broadway Boy and Threeunderthrufive over three miles two furlongs here last December.

He was on 154 when chasing home Midnight Shadow in the 2021 renewal of this race but has come a long way since and has gone well under big weights the twice he’s been asked to carry them in this sphere.

GA LAW

Won this in 2022 and is 13 pounds higher now but ran well when second on return at Chepstow last month. Capable of a good run at a track that clearly suits him well but might just be vulnerable to any potential improvers.

GINNY'S DESTINY

And here’s one of them. He went from strength to strength in his first season over fences, winning three times at this track including the Timeform Novices’ Handicap Chase from a mark of 147.

He went on to be second behind Grey Dawning in the Turners and Il Etait Temps in the Manifesto at Aintree and this has long been the target. Connections are bullish, he’s only eight pounds higher than when scoring here in January and ticks plenty of boxes bar the price one.

EDITEUR DU GITE

Very capable on his day but they’re becoming increasingly hard to predict and he’s now the owner of the dreaded Timeform squiggle. Yet to prove he’s as effective at this trip as he is over two miles either.

JANIDIL

Represents JP McManus and Willie Mullins but has proven accident-prone over fences. Got round in the Randox Grand National and patently didn’t stay but best form in small fields and current BHA mark looks to ask plenty of him.

FUGITIF

Fourth in this last season and he went on to win the December Gold Cup but having finished third in the Clarence House, his season fell away as he was pulled-up in the Ryanair and a handicap at Aintree.

He’s a potential player if he revives for a summer break though as he’s a pound lower than in last year’s race and only one above the mark from which he won his big race last term.