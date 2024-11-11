Paddy Power Gold Cup preview: Horse-by-horse guide and tip for Saturday

David Ord has a horse-by-horse guide and selection for Saturday's Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham.
Ryanair Chase winner who also has a Betfair Chase triumph on an impressive CV. Appearances in handicaps have been rare over the years and while 167 is a meaty rating, it’s only two pounds higher than the mark from which he was third behind Broadway Boy and Threeunderthrufive over three miles two furlongs here last December.
He was on 154 when chasing home Midnight Shadow in the 2021 renewal of this race but has come a long way since and has gone well under big weights the twice he’s been asked to carry them in this sphere.
Won this in 2022 and is 13 pounds higher now but ran well when second on return at Chepstow last month. Capable of a good run at a track that clearly suits him well but might just be vulnerable to any potential improvers.
And here’s one of them. He went from strength to strength in his first season over fences, winning three times at this track including the Timeform Novices’ Handicap Chase from a mark of 147.
He went on to be second behind Grey Dawning in the Turners and Il Etait Temps in the Manifesto at Aintree and this has long been the target. Connections are bullish, he’s only eight pounds higher than when scoring here in January and ticks plenty of boxes bar the price one.
Very capable on his day but they’re becoming increasingly hard to predict and he’s now the owner of the dreaded Timeform squiggle. Yet to prove he’s as effective at this trip as he is over two miles either.
Represents JP McManus and Willie Mullins but has proven accident-prone over fences. Got round in the Randox Grand National and patently didn’t stay but best form in small fields and current BHA mark looks to ask plenty of him.
Fourth in this last season and he went on to win the December Gold Cup but having finished third in the Clarence House, his season fell away as he was pulled-up in the Ryanair and a handicap at Aintree.
He’s a potential player if he revives for a summer break though as he’s a pound lower than in last year’s race and only one above the mark from which he won his big race last term.
An interesting recruit for his upwardly mobile stable having cost 320,000 at Andy and Gemma Brown’s Tattersalls Ireland dispersal sale in February.
This is his first start for Harry Derham and only the fourth over fences so he’s clearly unexposed and showed he handles the hurly-burly of a big handicap when fifth in the 2023 Martin Pipe.
Won the Old Roan at Aintree last term and was a good fourth in a competitive handicap here on Trials Day. Looked like he needed his return at Chepstow and feasibly handicapped if taking a big step forward from that.
Finally landed the big Cheltenham handicap he’d threatened to when taking the Silver Trophy in April and things went wrong for him from a very early stage in the Galway Plate next time.
Remains unexposed at this trip and sure to be primed for a bold bid from his capable team. One for the shortlist.
Didn’t get home in the Galway Plate, fading into sixth in the final 100 yards, so the return to this distance is very much a positive.
He underlined how much he’s suited by a good gallop in this company when winning a competitive heat at Punchestown in May, impressing with his jumping and the way he went through the race.
He’s a pound higher than in Galway and has a lovely racing weight. Unexposed, representing a top team and a very big player.
Improved for the switch to Gavin Cromwell last season, winning at Clonmel and Naas, before finishing well held in the Irish National.
Has form over further than this and his best efforts have been in testing ground so faces a very different test on Saturday.
Won at the Dublin Racing Festival for Sophie Leach last season but nowhere near that level when eighth on his Ascot return for Kieran Burke earlier this month.
Joined Dan Skelton last week so he’s not had long to get to know him and his best form so far is over shorter.
Third in this race last season and touched off by Fugitif in the December Gold Cup afterwards but not as good in the spring nor on his Chepstow reappearance.
Was entitled to have needed that at a time when plenty from his yard were looking short of peak fitness and for all the Nicholls team seem to hold a stronger hand with Ginny’s Destiny, he’s not badly handicapped despite being three pounds wrong if Protektorat runs.
Ran a cracker to finish third in the Plate at the Festival but that was a stand-out performance from an otherwise ultimately frustrating season, out of the handicap and proving hard to win with.
Ran well when second at the Showcase Meeting in October but ten pounds wrong at this stage and seemingly very much up against it.
A similar story here, he’s 11 pounds out the handicap with Protektorat standing his ground, and a tendency to make mistakes tempers enthusiasm even further.
Capable on his day but 13 pounds out of the weights and surely facing mission impossible.
The Paul Nicholls-trained pair of Ginny’s Destiny and Il Ridoto warrant plenty of respect but LETS GO CHAMP looks the bet given the team he represents and the way he ran in the Galway Plate last time out.
Saturday’s test looks ideal for him and he could be capable of making further progress as the season goes on.
In Excelsis Deo goes well at the track and is feared most among the others.
Published at 1345 GMT on 11/11/24
