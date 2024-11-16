Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Cheltenham Sunday November 17

Fiercely fancied in Greatwood

It’s a competitive renewal of the Unibet Greatwood Hurdle at Cheltenham on Sunday and two fascinating horses head the market.

Dysart Enos and Burdett Road are the duo in question and both look potentially very well treated off marks in the low 130s, so it’s no wonder they dominate the betting.

Either could win this doing cartwheels, but both are inexperienced with just three hurdles starts apiece and in the hurly burly of a Greatwood a bit more nous can go a long way.

Dan Skelton has a great record in this type of race and his Be Aware is another obvious challenger – he’s got four hurdles runs under his belt – but the one I like is Ben Pauling’s FIERCELY PROUD as I do think he might just improve a good deal for tracking a strong gallop in a big field.

He wasn’t a bad novice hurdler last season, running in third behind Jeriko Du Reponet and Lump Sum in a Grade 2 at Doncaster, but it was his reappearance at Ascot where he really caught the eye.

Withdrawn at Cheltenham’s Showcase Meeting after unseating his jockey at the start, his belated return came in the Lavazza Handicap Hurdle at Ascot on November 2 and he was in the process of running a massive race when falling at the second last.

Massive because he had pulled like a train from the start, so it was a testament to his ability that he was still in there pitching at the business end.

He looks to have improved for another summer on his back, but he wasn’t a perennial hard puller last season and I wonder if freshness was a big factor in the way he ran at Ascot?

Either way, he can settle much better under Ben Jones off a stronger gallop at Cheltenham, he’ll love the ground and he has the ability to be competitive in this company from a perch of 129.

Anything around 14/1 or better looks fair and most bookies are paying five places, while if you’re prepared to take a slight hit on the price Sky Bet go six places.

I also can't resist an each-way bet on ROYAL WAY for Gary & Josh Moore as 33/1 simply looks too big.

The Moore yard's representatives are always worth a look in these more valuable handicap hurdles and Royal Way had a nice spin around the course in the Masterson Holdings Hurdle on his reappearance.

He was keen that day and won't have been suited by the omitted obstacles, while he stumbled at what was the last as well which didn't help, but he finished off nicely behind the three horses rated higher than him.

It was a tough task on paper, but it should've set him up perfectly for this and he looks to have a chance back in handicap company from a perch of 124.

In his last handicap hurdle he beat Tony Martin's Hamsiyann who bolted up at Cheltenham on Saturday, while the nature of this race should also suit him well.

The Verdict: Back FIERCELY PROUD and ROYAL WAY in the 3.30 Cheltenham