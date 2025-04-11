Oisin Murphy on his rides at Newbury this Saturday including in the Guineas trials

At Newbury he rides Jonquil in the Watership Down Stud Too Darn Hot Greenham Stakes and Formal in the Dubai Duty Free Stakes (Fred Darling), both horses now trained by Andrew Balding having previously been with the now-retired Sir Michael Stoute.

As well as that he talks about the recent runs of Cosmic Year and Giavellotto, before giving us three to follow for the early months of the Flat season - check out the video below for those.

The Champion Jockey is back with us throughout the Flat season with updates on our YouTube channel and he has a good book of rides at Newbury this weekend.

Murphy said: “I'm really looking forward to the trials getting under way. It's been a long winter, but the last fortnight has been beautiful weather and we've been able to do plenty with the horses.

"Jonquil obviously came from Sir Michael Stoute's. He has settled into Andrew's really well. He seems quite relaxed in the morning and his fitness levels are pretty good for his first run of the year, so it'll be interesting to see how he runs.

“Formal won at Leicester and previous to that at Newbury. She's not very big. I won a Group One on her mother, Veracious, for Sir Michael Stoute. She's a little bit keen in the morning. She's going to wear a hood on Saturday and hopefully she can relax. It's a big field, very open sort of race, but it would be nice if she could run well.

“We have an idea of how they've been training at home. Jonquil has shown ability. Formal has been a little bit slower maybe to come to hand, but you never know with fillies and sometimes they do take a bit longer.

“It'd be nice if they could both run well and Andrew and the owners can then decide if they're still on a Guineas trail.”

Asked to pick out what else he is looking forward to riding at Newbury, Murphy nominated Point Of Contact in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 'Confined' Maiden Stakes at 3.45 on Saturday, a race trainer Balding has a great record in.

“It will be interesting to see how the novices run," he said. "Point Of Contact on Saturday ran very well on his debut last year. I think it was around July time at Newbury.

“He's a fine big horse and it’s going to take some winning, it’s a competitive race, but I'm looking forward to him.”