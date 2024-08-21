Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for York Sky Bet Ebor Festival Thursday August 22

Falling for Emily in York

Day two at York and for a while I’ve been thinking of backing Queen Of The Pride for the Group 1 Yorkshire Oaks given she’s well-bred and progressing nicely.

However, I didn’t expect her to be a strong favourite on her first go at the top level on the fastest ground she has faced and at the prices I would rather back her stablemate, EMILY UPJOHN.

John & Thady Gosden must be scratching their heads with this mare this year, but she showed in the Pretty Polly in Ireland, when second to Juddmonte International fourth Bluestocking, that she is no back number and I reckon we might see the real Emily Upjohn on Thursday.

After all, she is the clear form pick on her best form, her performances at Epsom and Sandown last summer entitling her to be a short-priced favourite here, while fast ground looks a positive given how she bounced off it when winning the Coronation Cup.

She was particularly disappointing at Goodwood last time when sent off 7/4 favourite, but she was keen from a wide draw on an idiosyncratic track that she had never been to before, and I’m inclined to put a line through the run.

Back at conventional York, where she bolted up by over five lengths on her only previous go in the 2022 Musidora, I expect her to be much more like her former self and the absolute clincher is the removal of the hood.

Gosden is a master at removing the hood at the right time, registering a 30% strike-rate when taking the hood off in favour of no headgear at all, as is the case here, and he’s done it in high-profile races before, too.

Another high-class mare, Fanny Logan, won the 2020 Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot after a hood removal, while Audience’s Lennox Stakes win at this season’s Glorious Goodwood came after the same headgear was dispensed with.

Indeed, Emily Upjohn ran the second-best race of her career, when second to Paddington in last year’s Coral-Eclipse, the last time the hood was removed, and prices around 7/2 and 4/1 underestimate her for my money.

The Verdict: Back EMILY UPJOHN in the 3.35 York