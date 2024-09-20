Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Newbury and Ayr Saturday September 21

Gosdens making the Most of it

Lots of in-form horses line up in the Virgin Bet Ayr Gold Cup and it’s no wonder American Affair comes in here as favourite after his last-gasp win in the Portland at Doncaster a week ago, where he defied a troubled passage to get up.

He’s 3lb wrong under a penalty, but he should enjoy going up to six furlongs and thriving horses with a recent run under their belt tend to do well in this race.

The one thing on my mind with him is his low draw on the far side, as the bulk of the pace looks middle to stands’ side and he could end up poorly positioned whether they split into multiple groups or not.

Plenty are in with chances in the popular cavalry charge, but I like the look of John & Thady Gosden’s MOSTABSHIR who looks to have one of these big-field handicaps in him.

It’s probably fair to say Shadwell weren’t expecting an Ayr Gold Cup horse when they bred this half-brother to Juddmonte International winner Mostahdaf but, while he’s bred for a mile, he clearly loves the tempo of a big field over shorter distances.

Fourth in the Buckingham Palace over seven furlongs at Royal Ascot, he was second a furlong out and lost a couple of places late on, while he caught the eye on his first ever go at six furlongs in the Stewards’ Cup at Goodwood last time.

He was in the favoured stands' group that day, but he moved into contention nicely and kept on well to finish close-up behind Get It and Apollo One, who had been ridden much more prominently throughout, the winner making all.

It was evidence he can cut it over six and the nature of the Ayr Gold Cup should really suit, with Jim Crowley having options regarding his track position from a middle draw.

Gosden has only had one runner in the Ayr Gold Cup (since 1997, anyway) and it wouldn’t usually be a race on his radar, but it looks the perfect spot for Mostabshir after his Goodwood effort and a bold bid is expected.

The Verdict: Back MOSTABSHIR in the 3.35 Ayr