Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Kempton and Aintree Boxing Day Thursday December 26

Presse to pounce in classy King George

Venetia Williams has been winning big race after big race on a weekend ever since Royale Pagaille landed the Betfair Chase and she can continue the run by snaring a fabulous edition of the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase with L’HOMME PRESSE.

The top of the market is packed with potential with Il Est Francais, Spillane’s Tower, Banbridge and Grey Dawning disputing favouritism, but none of them have proven themselves in a top three-mile chase in open company yet.

That could all change here for one of them, but L’Homme Presse at his best is arguably the standard setter and he’s been underestimated largely on the back of a 286-day absence since his good fourth in the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

The extra distance of a soft-ground Gold Cup just stretched his stamina a bit too far that day, but he still held every chance two out and his best form over three miles gives him a very good chance of victory.

Crucially, his best form has come when running fresh, his superb Rehearsal Chase success at Newcastle off a mark of 164 coming on the back of a 232-day absence, while his Lingfield win over subsequent Ryanair winner Protektorat in January came after 391 days off the track.

Sent off 9/4 favourite for the King George two years ago, he still held every chance when Charlie Deutsch suffered a soft unseat at the last and that came a month after his Newcastle effort - it could be crucial Williams pitches up here without a prep run.

One concern is that he can jump to his left, but he was still running a big race despite doing so here two years ago and I’m hoping he jumps a bit straighter first time up. If he does he has as good a chance as any in the race for a yard who keep on making the headlines in the big races.

Of the aforementioned quartet at the top of the betting it’s Il Est Francais that is feared most. He was electric in the Kauto Star on this card last year and if he’s in that sort of form he could be tough to beat, but it is a concern he burst a blood vessel when pulled up last time.

Grey Dawning had a tough race at Haydock and the ground might be a bit quick for Spillane’s Tower, while Banbridge has to prove himself over three miles.

They shouldn’t mess about here with Il Est Francais, The Real Whacker and Grey Dawning all likely to be up there, but I’d expect Deutsch to sit just off the leaders in the box seat in a super renewal packed with intrigue.

The Verdict: Back L’HOMME PRESSE in the 2.30 Kempton