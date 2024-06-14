Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for ITV racing at York and Sandown Saturday June 15

Lots of love for L’Amour in feature

Tim Easterby has won the Churchill Tyres Supporting Macmillan Sprint at York five times this century and his sole representative this year, VINCE L’AMOUR, looks underestimated at a big price.

All five of those winners carried less than nine stone to victory and Easterby has become a master at getting them in the race in the bottom half of the handicap, something he has pulled off again with this son of Invincible Army.

This horse has a similar profile to his 2014 winner, See The Sun, who ran over five furlongs at Chester on his previous start, before he used his five-furlong speed to gain a prominent position on the Knavesmire that he didn’t relinquish.

We could well see similar tactics from James Sullivan on Vince L’Amour from stall 15, as the selection is at his best when he gets out in front and, after four consecutive runs over five furlongs, he is nicely unexposed over six.

Indeed, since his first two starts he has only raced over six furlongs on the one occasion, bolting up in a canter by over five lengths from a couple of subsequent winners in a handicap at Ripon in April, a race Easterby wins regularly with his most progressive three-year-old sprinters.

It’s not the only form of his that looks strong as two starts later he ran in a red-hot Chester race where he finished second to Knicks in a photo, with subsequent Epsom and Thirsk winners, Blue Point and Kings Merchant, behind in fourth and fifth respectively.

He did run disappointingly at York after that, but it came too soon after Chester and a line is best drawn through the run, while he has already bounced back with a better effort after he was sixth in the 19-runner 3YO 'Dash' at Epsom on Derby day.

That was encouraging and he can bounce back to his best now he tackles six furlongs again, a trip more in line with his breeding, and with the unsettled weather forecast in mind it's a case of the more rain that falls the better for him.

Of course, it’s a really competitive race and cases can be made for plenty. William Haggas has won this race before with a horse dropping a furlong in trip in first-time headgear and his Elmonjed is an obvious contender, while the top three or four in the weights all warrant respect.

However, Vince L’Amour looks the one they all have to fear from the bottom of the handicap and in receipt of plenty of weight he looks a big price for a trainer who knows exactly what it takes to win this race.

The Verdict: Back VINCE L’AMOUR in the 3.35 York