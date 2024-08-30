Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Beverley, Chester and Sandown Saturday August 31

Our form expert has four selections for Saturday's ITV action from Beverley, Chester and Sandown.

The Verdict: Saturday, August 31 1pt win Mr Baloo in 1.50 Sandown at 14/1 (General) 2pts win Commanche Falls in 2.05 Beverley at 4/1 (BetVictor, Ladbrokes, Coral) 1pt win Flying Frontier in 3.00 Sandown at 14/1 (General) 1pt win Fairbanks in 3.15 Chester at 12/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

"The race revolves around this horse" | Beverley Bullet and Solario Stakes preview and tips

Dods has the ammunition in Bullet

COMMANCHE FALLS has been performing better than his current rating of 107 and he looks underestimated even as 4/1 favourite in the William Hill Beverley Bullet Sprint Stakes on Saturday. Michael Dods’ horse was rated 113 at his peak and he’s been operating at that level on a few occasions this season, specifically at Haydock on June 8, where he was second to Nunthorpe runner-up Believing over five furlongs giving her 8lb, and then last week at York where he ran a cracker in handicap company off his mark of 107. He beat 16 rivals that day in finishing third, giving some very good horses loads of weight and, while he was on the right side of the draw bias, he would've gone even closer to winning had he not had to wait for room at a vital point in the contest. The first-time blinkers looked to help him travel better, but his best work was at the finish when he really got rolling and I don’t think it'll do him any harm running back at five furlongs where his jockey might have to get after him early. He's a very genuine horse who responds to pressure and being towed into this by Democracy Dilemma with the stiff finish to aim at looks a nice set-up for him – as it was for his half-brother, Dakota Gold, who won this race in 2020. For me, he’s the best horse in the race, the new headgear has revitalised him and Paul Mulrennan can roll back the glory years with Dods, with whom he’s won many big races including with Mecca’s Angel, thanks to Connor Beasley’s suspension. The Verdict: Back COMMANCHE FALLS in the 2.05 Beverley

Bank on Balding hopeful

Over at Chester the handicaps look tricky but I do think there’s a bet to be had in the Listed Virgin Bet Chester Stakes over the extended 1m6f. Absurde is favourite for Willie Mullins but he might just need another run on the road to Melbourne while Caius Chorister has won once in her last 15 starts so she’s not one to rely on for win purposes. Real Dream has had wind surgery and time off so it's hard to know what to expect and with all that in mind Andrew Balding's FAIRBANKS looks the bet at 12s. The improving four-year-old has been on a real upward curve this season and he put in some quick sectionals for a stayer when winning at Newmarket in July, a performance that marked him out as a serious operator. He backed that up with a fine effort at Goodwood behind Align The Stars and we are getting 12/1 in part because of his defeat in last week’s Sky Bet Ebor at York. It was all a bit too much too soon for him, but he was hampered and he wasn’t beaten that far, and he should be much better suited to this smaller field around Chester where he’ll likely be ridden prominently again. He couldn’t do that from stall 15 in an Ebor, but he’ll likely get a lovely sit from stall four at Chester and I like the headgear switcheroo with the visor replacing the blinkers. The son of Nathaniel won in a first-time visor and first-time blinkers, while four of his career wins have come in the visor. Balding has a super record at Chester and he’s won this race twice in the last six years too, so I’m expecting a bold effort from Fairbanks as long as York hasn’t left a mark on him – at 12/1 he’s worth the risk. The Verdict: Back FAIRBANKS in the 3.15 Chester

Two for the Sandown handicaps