Believing among star turnss at Tattersalls December Mares' Sale

Believing will be one of the star attractions when she heads to the December Mares’ Sale early next month.
One of the most consistent sprinters around, George Boughey’s charge went to the Del Mar in a bid to bow out in a blaze of glory on her final start for owners Highclere Thoroughbred Racing in the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint, but reared and unseated Ryan Moore in the stalls.
Although Believing escaped the incident unscathed, she was quickly withdrawn from the contest leaving connections to wonder what might have been in a race won by Ralph Beckett’s Starlust.
She will now head to Tattersalls for the Sceptre Sessions, which take place on December 2 and 3, as one of the feature lots.
Harry Herbert, managing director of Highclere, said: “It was not our finest hour, but these things happen. It was agony watching the whole thing unfold and we took her there thinking it was very probable/possible the pace would collapse, which it did, and which would have suited our filly down to the ground.
“It’s history now though and was just unfortunate. She’s come back and she now heads to the December Mares’ Sales. She’s out of contract with us this year, so rather like Cachet a couple of years ago, she heads to Tattersalls for the Sceptre Sessions.
“One would like to think with her brilliant record and fabulous looks, she is not only a breeder’s dream, but she could also race on for someone and she’s a high-class racing and breeding prospect and for anyone who wants a horse to run in Group One sprints next year, she’s a very attractive package.
“She’s such a beautiful filly with a wonderful conformation and she would be significant in anyone’s broodmare band. When you also have a temperament like hers which is extraordinarily sound, rather like her father Mehmas, it is worth their weight in gold as a broodmare prospect.”
