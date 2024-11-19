Believing among star turnss at Tattersalls December Mares' Sale

Believing will be one of the star attractions when she heads to the December Mares’ Sale early next month.

One of the most consistent sprinters around, George Boughey’s charge went to the Del Mar in a bid to bow out in a blaze of glory on her final start for owners Highclere Thoroughbred Racing in the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint, but reared and unseated Ryan Moore in the stalls. Although Believing escaped the incident unscathed, she was quickly withdrawn from the contest leaving connections to wonder what might have been in a race won by Ralph Beckett’s Starlust. She will now head to Tattersalls for the Sceptre Sessions, which take place on December 2 and 3, as one of the feature lots.