Arc preview: Alex Hammond ParisLongchamp tips

Our columnist has a guide to all the Group One action at ParisLongchamp on Sunday and expects the Arc trophy to stay in France.

This time last week I was preparing for a challenge that seemed on the face of it a lovely way to spend an afternoon. I was preparing to walk 22+ miles of the Jurassic Coastline along with around 50 other hardy souls in aid of Racing Welfare. Well, all I can say is it was called a challenge for a reason. With hindsight I really enjoyed it, but I can tell you at times it was tough. Fierce winds and serious hills added to our discomfort, but I’d do it again in a heartbeat if it meant raising more money for a much-needed charity. I wonder what 2025 will hold. This weekend I’m off on a different journey. An early start on Saturday morning is needed to catch the Eurostar to Paris for one of the most prestigious meetings in the European flat racing calendar, the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe. Most people would admit that however exciting their profession, when you do something with regularity it becomes the norm. However, the excitement ahead of a trip like that never wanes and I can’t wait to get to Paris. There will be a gentle warm up with my Sky Sports Racing colleagues at ParisLongchamp on Saturday to enjoy the racing from a spectator’s perspective before more last minute swotting up ahead of Sunday’s card which features six Group One races for the thoroughbreds and one for the purebred Arabians. The forecast could hold some rain, so I expect conditions to be on the soft side but until we get there it’s hard to give an accurate assessment.

The first race could hold clues to next year’s Arc. Zarigana is bred to be right at home at this venue as a granddaughter of the great Zarkarva who won this Prix Marcel Boussac back in 2007, before signing off her career with a victory in the 2008 Arc and has now created a legacy of her own as a broodmare. Zarigana looked like an absolute queen when taking her record to two from two here last month and it’s going to take something unusual to beat her on Sunday. With her granddam being retired from the breeding paddocks recently, this could be the start of another legacy. The Prix Jean-Luc Lagadere is race two for the two-year-old colts over seven furlongs. The John and Thady Gosden-trained Field Of Gold is one of the leading contenders here after his win in the Solario Stakes at Sandown last time out and he’s learning the job beautifully. You can’t call him a slow burner, but he was as green as grass on his debut at Doncaster before getting the winning habit in a Newmarket maiden and then stepping up to Group Three company last time out. This is another step up, but I hope he can take it in his big stride. The Prix de l’Abbaye has been moved up the running order and is now race three. If the ground doesn’t become too testing this could be Bradsell’s for the taking. To come back from a significant injury in February to win a Listed contest followed by two Group One races is remarkable and he’s a great advert for Archie Watson and his team in Lambourn. He’s also got a top pilot in Hollie Doyle. However, Believing will be ready to pounce should he not line up, or handle conditions. She has a better draw position in stall five and is becoming a fully formed five furlong horse this year aged four. I love No Half Measures, but she’s been done no favours with her draw in 12 and trainer Richard Hughes must be gutted to see her out so wide. She’s progressing at a rate of knots though and can’t be written off despite that. I’m going to skip the Arabian group 1 if that’s ok..

Then it’s Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe time and it’s a superb race to get stuck into with no standout superstar in the field. Whoever wins will earn that accolade but when Look De Vega lost his unbeaten record on Arc Trials day it was a deflating experience for his connections. Now, I don’t want to be rude, but he looked like he’d just come back from an all-inclusive holiday before he ran that day, and I fully expect him to strip much fitter this time. He had returned from three-and-a-half months off and is entitled to have come there undercooked. Sosie beat him that day and he’s one of three runners bidding to give trainer Andre Fabre a ninth win in this championship contest. Japan have tried and failed to win this for 55 years, but they’ve bought a full brother to 2020 winner Sottsass to try and win it. Shin Emperor is the horse with the weight of a racing nation on his shoulders and he had a lovely prep when third to Economics and Auguste Rodin in the Irish Champion Stakes last time out. Los Angeles represents Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore with both looking for a third Arc success. Dylan Thomas and Found are the trainer’s two previous winners. Moore was on the latter and rode Workforce to win it for Sir Michael Stoute. The latter was owned by the late Prince Khalid Abdullah and his Juddmonte operation have supplemented Bluestocking into the race at a cost of 120,000 euros. They are the most successful owners in the history of the race with six previous winners. This filly deserves her place in the line up after some cracking efforts this season. Look De Vega is my selection with Los Angeles a dangerous opponent.

