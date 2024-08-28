Ambiente Friendly in good shape following York disappointment

Having found only City Of Troy too strong in the Derby at Epsom and then finishing third behind Los Angeles in the Irish equivalent, hopes were high ahead of a much-anticipated rematch with the former over a mile and a quarter at York.

However, while City Of Troy confirmed his status as the best middle-distance horse in Europe with a front-running victory in a course-record time, Ambiente Friendly pulled fiercely for his head before weakening out of contention, eventually passing the post a well-beaten 10th of 13 runners.

In a stewards’ report, Fanshawe explained the son of Gleneagles had got his tongue over the bit and made a respiratory noise, but the star colt is none the worse for the experience.

“He’s really well actually, he’s come out of the race in good form,” said the Pegasus Stables handler on Wednesday.