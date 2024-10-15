Alphonse Le Grande loses Cesarewitch due to breach of whip rules

Alphonse Le Grande has been disqualified from first place in Saturday’s Club Godolphin Cesarewitch after jockey Jamie Powell was found to have breached the whip rules.

Riders are allowed to strike their horse a maximum of six times in a Flat race and having hit his mount 10 times, Powell crossed the threshold for disqualification. Alphonse Le Grande prevailed by a nose on the day over Manxman, but the Simon and Ed Crisford-trained runner-up has now been promoted to first place. Powell was referred to the Whip Review Committee after the Newmarket stewards found a possible breach had occurred, with the decision confirmed following consideration on Tuesday. A British Horseracing Authority statement said: “Having reviewed the race and the evidence, the WRC has confirmed that the whip was used on 10 occasions by Mr Powell. “All 10 uses made contact with the horse, and none of the uses were clearly and unequivocally for safety purposes only.” Contraventions of the whip are judged on a sliding scale for penalty, which also takes into account the value of the race, with Powell’s four extra hits triggering the penalty of disqualification for the horse and a 28-day ban for his apprentice rider. The statement added: “As 10 uses of the whip is four above the permitted level, Alphonse Le Grande has been disqualified from the race. In addition, Jamie Powell has been suspended for 28 days, this being a class two contest with a total prize fund of more than £150,000.”

