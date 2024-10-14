David Ord on the Cesarewitch Handicap whip controversy at Newmarket

I didn’t get to see the Club Godolphin Cesarewitch live on Saturday.

Instead, I was helping coordinate a seventh birthday party for my daughter, overrun by screaming hordes of her friends who seemed to be running at full pelt from every angle.

Arguing to those who were ensuring that the pinata that had already been smashed to smithereens was reduced in size further still, that we should pause, fall silent, switch on the TV and watch a horse race for four minutes was an impossible one to land.

But the fact that something needs to be done to speed up the disqualification of a horse whose rider has clearly and obviously broken the whip rules shouldn’t be.

On Saturday we could have seen the nightmare scenario that when the new regulations were brought in, plenty of people pointed towards.

What happens in one of our showpiece events if a jockey breaks the limit and the horse will be disqualified – but only after the can has been kicked down the road to the Whip Review Committee a few days later?

It would never happen they said, riders knew the risks they were taking. But in the white-hot heat of a pulsating finish like Saturday’s Cesarewitch, how easy is it to distinguish between nine and ten?

We nearly saw it in the 2023 King George when Jim Crowley went three times over the limit aboard Hukum. One more strike and the winner of the very prestigious and important middle-distance prize, representing a hugely powerful owner-breeder, would have been disqualified.

Instead, Crowley picked up a 20-day ban, £10,000 fine and disaster was averted.

It might be in the Cesarewitch too. Kevin Blake took to Twitter – or the artist formerly known thereas – on Saturday evening to ask whether Jamie Powell’s tenth and final hit had in fact made contact with Alphonse Le Grande.