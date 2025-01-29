Alex Hammond tips: Racing blog ahead of Dublin Racing Festival

Alex Hammond tackles some of the key recent racing questions in her latest blog, including whether she's going with Lossiemouth or State Man this weekend.

Who were you most impressed with on Festival Trials Day and why? I was most impressed with Constitution Hill’s ability to find a leg at the last flight of hurdles after a rare miss. I was watching whilst in the Sky Sports Racing studio and it was lucky the mic wasn’t faded up or you’d have been nursing a burst ear drum (apologies to the sound department!). I really enjoyed the Cotswold Chase clash between L’Homme Presse and Stage Star. It was one of those races that really grabs you and I loved seeing both Charlie Deutsch and Harry Cobden having their respective looks behind to see who was where when the race started to hot up. I have a soft spot for L’Homme Presse so was thrilled to see him come out on top. I took on East India Dock with Sauvignon in the Triumph Hurdle Trial, which proved to be an error with the latter running below expectations. Trainer James Owen is proving to be a dab hand with these juvenile hurdlers and this lad looks more of a juvenile than Lulamba so perhaps 5/2 secon- favourite is tempting for the Festival.

The Grand National entries are out. Who’s on your Aintree radar? Well, we all know that Iroko caught the eye at Cheltenham on Saturday but as a result he's now 14/1 second favourite. Expectations will be high. Kandoo Kid had the Coral Gold Cup and Grand National as his two targets this season and whilst Paul Nicholls is enduring some frustrating results this lad delivered at Newbury, and I like him for Aintree. He has experience of the National fences having finished third in the Topham at last year’s meeting. His stamina is less doubtful now after his Newbury display and at 25/1 he’s on my shortlist. There have been many fairy-tale results in the National over the years but it’s not as open for that nowadays. Having said that wouldn’t it be wonderful if Mr Vango crept in at the bottom of the weights, the heavens opened, and he were to win for Sara Bradstock. He’s 50/1 so it would be some story for his backers too.

Which side are you on in the Lossiemouth v State Man Leopardstown clash? Lossiemouth is 8/15 favourite to beat State Man on Sunday (he’s 7/4) and it’s a close contest on ratings given her sex allowance. Both ran flat over Christmas when the yard was operating at a lower than usual strike rate. Do you know, this could be price related but I’m happy to give State Man another chance.