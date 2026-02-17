2026 Randox Grand National weights headed by Willie Mullins' I Am Maximus

Willie Mullins could be responsible for more than a quarter of the field in the 2026 Randox Grand National after it was revealed he had ten entries guaranteed to make the 34-runner cut.

Mullins sent out a remarkable 1-2-3 in last year's National courtesy of Nick Rockett, I Am Maximus and Grangeclare West and that trio feature among 14 entries in total for the Closutton team. The weights are headed by 2024 winner I Am Maximus, who has been allocated a BHA rating of 168, 1 lb higher than when finishing runner-up to stablemate Nick Rockett under top weight in last year's National (replay below).

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Nick Rockett must defy a 4 lb higher mark if he is to emulate Tiger Roll and become only the second back-to-back winner since the days of Red Rum; he is slated to carry 11-11 if I Am Maximus runs. There were emotional scenes in the Aintree winners' enclosure last year after Nick Rockett scored under leading amateur rider Patrick Mullins. It was a third Grand National victory for Patrick's father Willie, who first struck with Hedgehunter in 2005. A third consecutive National for Mullins would see him match a feat last achieved by legendary trainer Vincent O'Brien who struck with Early Mist (1953), Royal Tan (1954) and Quare Times (1956). A fourth National overall would see Mullins join Fred Rimell and Red Rum's handler Ginger McCain as the most successful trainer in the race's history. Reflecting on last year's victory, Patrick Mullins said: "It's rare that the reality is better than the dream, but that's what it was. Since I've been a kid reading books about it and watching black and white videos of the National, it's always been my dream and it was better than I could have dreamt of. It doesn't get any better than that, unless you can win it a second time maybe! "Without a doubt I'd love to ride Nick Rockett again. We've got a good team of jockeys and I don't think there will be any shortage of volunteers to ride our horses!"

"I've dreamt of winning the National since I was very small... it's surreal" 🙌



Grand National-winning rider reflects on Nick Rockett's @AintreeRaces victory @WillieMullinsNH 👏 pic.twitter.com/qWt0HqaKVf — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) April 5, 2025

He did sound a note of caution regarding Nick Rockett's prep, however, and added: "We have no complaints with his weight. We haven't had a clear run with him and he had an over-reach before the John Durkan. He then had a setback just before Christmas, so we're behind where we want to be. He's back riding and we're hoping to get a run into him before Aintree, so we're hoping to find a race for him somewhere. We've no plan for him yet but we should get him there all being well. "It's not an ideal preparation having one run but unfortunately those are the cards that we've been dealt with him this year. Maybe going there fresh will help him but it's not ideal, I don't think.” This year's running of the £1 million race has attracted only 76 entries, whereas there were 87 entries in 2024 and 2025. However, that is unlikely to have an impact on the quality of the Grand National according to BHA handicapper Martin Greenwood, who said: "This year’s race really stands out in terms of quality. Although entries are slightly down overall, it’s at the bottom end where trainers are now realising there is no point in entering as they have no chance of getting in. "The number of horses rated 150 plus is the same as last year - 41 - so the quality is still there for all to see." He added: "Last year, the first three horses home were all rated 160-plus, and the Randox Grand National is the highest-class handicap of the season."

Greenwood had the discretion to amend handicap ratings as he deemed necessary and highlighted a few examples of horses who will be running off different marks to their Irish ratings. Greenwood said: "A big difference between us and the Irish handicappers is that they do not take cross country form into account, whereas we do. That is why Final Orders and Favori de Champdou, who have both won over Cheltenham’s Cross Country Course this season, are rated higher in the UK. "Another horse I have rated higher than my counterparts in Ireland have is Spanish Harlem. I have taken the view that he would have won the Thyestes Chase whereas they say he would have only finished third. "The rest of the Irish-trained horses are all rated within a pound or two of their mark back home." Iroko fared best of the British when finishing fourth in last year's National and is the ante-post favourite this time around at a general price of 7/1. He won a three-runner graduation chase at Ascot when last seen and has been allotted a 5 lb higher mark than last year.

The BHA handicapper's view Highlighting interesting runners, Greenwood said: "There are two novices in the race in Oscars Brother, who needs to run again to qualify but seems to jump pretty soundly, and Western Fold, who has plenty of experience and is a Galway Plate winner. Novices have a good recent record in the race, with Noble Yeats winning in 2023. People are more prepared to run horses who are less battle-hardened now, as what you need instead is lots of ability and to be able to lay up. "Iroko was fourth last year and is 5lb higher this year. I think he is a better horse this year, although he has run in small field conditions races which are quite difficult to assess. On the weights, he probably shouldn’t be favourite ahead of I Am Maximus but weights are not everything. "Another two interesting horses are Twig and Mr Vango, who were first and second respectively in the Becher Chase over the Grand National fences earlier this season, when they finished clear of the field. Twig is a likeable horse but probably just lacks a gear in a high-class Grand National and Mr Vango needs to bounce back from a bad run at Sandown Park last time, having previously looked progressive.”

2026 Grand National weights 1. I Am Maximus 11-12 (168) 2. Banbridge 11-11 (167) 3. Nick Rockett 11-11 (167) 4. Gerri Colombe 11-10 (166) 5. Grangeclare West 11-10 (166) 6. Grey Dawning 11-10 (166) 7. Haiti Couleurs 11-10 (166) 8. L'Homme Presse 11-8 (164) 9. Spillane's Tower 11-8 (164) 10. Impaire et Passe 11-5 (161) 11. Appreciate It 11-4 (160) 12. Firefox 11-4 (160) 13. Gentlemansgame 11-3 (159) 14. Monty's Star 11-3 (159) 15. Spanish Harlem 11-3 (159) 16. Lecky Watson 11-2 (158) 17. Champ Kiely 11-1 (157) 18. Favori de Champdou 11-1 (157) 19. Flooring Porter 11-1 (157) 20. Iroko 11-1 (157) 21. Western Fold 11-1 (157) 22. Three Card Brag 11-0 (156) 23. Handstands 10-13 (155) 24. Oscars Brother 10-13 (155) 25. Mr Vango 10-12 (154) 26. Beauport 10-11 (153) 27. Better Days Ahead 10-11 (153) 28. High Class Hero 10-11 (153) 29. Ile Atlantique 10-11 (153) 30. Resplendent Grey 10-11 (153) 31. Stellar Story 10-11 (153) 32. Captain Cody 10-10 (152) 33. French Dynamite 10-10 (152) 34. Jagwar 10-10 (152) 35. Gorgeous Tom 10-9 (151) 36. Perceval Legallois 10-9 (151) 37. Quai de Bourbon 10-9 (151) 38. The Real Whacker 10-9 (151) 39. Answer To Kayf 10-8 (150) 40. Croke Park 10-8 (150) 41. Jordans 10-8 (150) 42. Blizzard of Oz 10-7 (149) 43. Now Is The Hour 10-7 (149) 44. Intense Raffles 10-6 (148) 45. Final Orders 10-5 (147) 46. Marble Sands 10-5 (147) 47. Panic Attack 10-5 (147) 48. Top of The Bill 10-5 (147) 49. Blaze The Way 10-4 (146) 50. Johnnywho 10-4 (146) 51. Leave of Absence 10-4 (146) 52. Twig 10-4 (146) 53. Pied Piper 10-3 (145) 54. Search For Glory 10-3 (145) 55. Stolen Silver 10-3 (145) 56. Ain't That A Shame 10-2 (144) 57. Amirite 10-2 (144) 58. Imperial Saint 10-2 (144) 59. Harry des Ongrais 10-1 (143) 60. Hyland 10-1 (143) 61. Soul Icon 10-1 (143) 62. Yeah Man 10-1 (143) 63. Myretown 10-0 (142) 64. Deep Cave 9-13 (141) 65. Monbeg Genius 9-13 (141) 66. O'Moore Park 9-13 (141) 67. Pic Roc 9-13 (141) 68. Buddy One 9-12 (140) 69. Mister Coffey 9-12 (140) 70. Anyway 9-11 (139) 71. The Short Go 9-10 (138) 72. Shanbally Kid 9-9 (137) 73. Weveallbeencaught 9-9 (137) 74. Will Do 9-9 (137) 75. In d'Or 9-7 (135) 76. Deafening Silence 9-6 (134)