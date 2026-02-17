Reaction to the Randox Grand National weights for Iroko, Jagwar and Mr Vango

Having finished fourth as a seven-year-old last April as joint-trainers Josh Guerriero and Oliver Greenall’s first ever runner in the race, the plan has always been for the JP McManus-owned gelding to head back to Aintree.

The pair could be double handed in the National on April 11th, if Jagwar can get himself qualified - by securing a placed finish in a race over at least three miles - although Guerriero conceded he may not line up, saying: "Jagwar’s only a maybe.

"He might end up in the Ultima at Cheltenham and that might decide for us what happens. It was a bit of a back-up entry for him, Aintree. He’s run two brilliant races [at Cheltenham]. I’m not convinced he’s quite been 100 per cent yet this season – he seems to be coming good now but he was improving so quick last year that his improvement’s just slowed down a bit.

“Last time he gave away a hell of a lot of weight and still ran a blinder and he probably still is improving a little bit, just not quite as fast as he was. The handicapper’s slowly getting to him and he’s got to keep fighting his way through it.”

Iroko gave his trainers a day to remember at Aintree last year with a staying on fourth place as the 13/2 favourite, and his allotted weight has understandably increased 12 months on.

"We’d like a bit less but we’ll take that, definitely!" Guerriero said.

"It’s just frustrating that we’ve just snuck up a couple since the Firefox run [at Ascot in December]. I feel like they’ve stolen those two off us but we can’t do much about that. He seems like he’s improved more at home than he’s gone up, to me, so he’s got a lovely weight and is guaranteed a run. I just pray that it’s softer ground. He’s in great form. This season, since he’s had his wind op, he seems a lot better and straighter and happier. I’m not sure whether we’re going to Kelso or Cheltenham yet but one more run and we’ll be there.

“We opted against going to Kempton [for the Ladbrokes Trophy this weekend]. Just speaking to JP there, he’d rather not. I think the most likely option is that we’ll go to Kelso again. It seemed to work last year, although from the Ultima to the Grand National is four and a half weeks which is enough time as well. I would really fancy him in that, but I think we’ve got to go the easiest route really, which is probably going to be Kelso.”

Reflecting on last year, Guerriero said: “It was a very good run. He looked a bit lost going round. He looked like a horse with not quite enough experience, which is what we were a little bit worried about. Jonjo [O’Neill Jnr, jockey] said it was a year or two too soon – that was the first thing he said when he came in.

“But it was a great run and he stayed on brilliantly. The ground was against us. He’s not very quick and he needs a bit of cut in the ground to slow it all down, so I think if that all comes together this year, softer ground, more experience, stronger, he’s had his wind op – there’s a lot of reasons why he could run better. With a race like that experience is everything, isn’t it?

“He’s got the right profile, he still looks like he’s improving, he hopefully has some workable movement in his mark.

“We’re lucky to have two horses like them and for them to have done what they’ve done for the yard is amazing. Just to have two horses who can run in the race is special. Fingers crossed – we need to get them there now and the next couple of months is crucial.”