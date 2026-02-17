Patrick Mullins eyeing repeat Grand National success on Nick Rockett

Patrick Mullins is eyeing a repeat success on Nick Rockett, one of 10 Closutton horses guaranteed a run following the release of the Grand National weights.

Patrick landed the world’s greatest steeplechase last April on Nick Rockett to give the father and son combination a day they will never forget, and after being told the weights for the team’s battalion of National contenders for 2026 he admitted he is just as hungry to win the race for a second time. Speaking at the official weights launch, he said: "It's rare that the reality is better than the dream, but that's what it was. Since I've been a kid reading books about it and watching black and white videos of the National, it's always been my dream and it was better than I could have dreamt of. It doesn't get any better than that, unless you can win it a second time maybe! "Without a doubt I'd love to ride Nick Rockett again. We've got a good team of jockeys and I don't think there will be any shortage of volunteers to ride our horses!" Father Willie Mullins first triumphed in the race with Hedgehunter in 2005, before adding back-to-back victories with I Am Maximus in 2024 and Nick Rockett last year. And with 10 horses guaranteed a run, if Mullins chooses to send them all to Aintree, there is a good chance of equalling the training record of four wins in the race achieved by Ginger McCain and Fred Rimell. The most runners that Mullins has ever sent out in the race was eight in 2024 and Patrick went on: "It's testament to the owners for getting us those nice horses and then to the team for keeping them sound long enough to turn them into Grand National horses. I think it's something to be proud of for sure. "Ideally most of them will look to have a run between now and April if we can. If we can get three runs into them that's what we'd be looking to do hopefully." The 26-year-old rider then ran the rule over the 14 horses currently entered in the race: I Am Maximus – 168 rating and 11st 12lb "He ran a blinder last year off top weight, but he missed his third run that year and maybe that told in the final furlong or so. It looks this year like we may be able to get a third run into him, which I think will be a big help, and I think the key thing for him may be slower ground. I think the year he won it was a good bit slower than last year, so that seems to help him jump. I definitely couldn't rule him out. "He's not the most fantastic jumper, so the fences seem to bring something out of him. He's a bit like Tiger Roll in that he seems to enjoy the fences. Last year he didn't jump as well as he did the first year and I think the ground is the key to him jumping well enough."

I Am Maximus winning the 2024 Grand National

Nick Rockett – 167 rating and 11st 11lb "We have no complaints with his weight. We haven't had a clear run with him and he had an over-reach before the John Durkan. He then had a setback just before Christmas, so we're behind where we want to be. He's back riding and we're hoping to get a run into him before Aintree, so we're hoping to find a race for him somewhere. We've no plan for him yet but we should get him there all being well. "It's not an ideal preparation having one run but unfortunately those are the cards that we've been dealt with him this year. Maybe going there fresh will help him but it's not ideal, I don't think.” Grangeclare West – 166 rating and 11st 10lb "It was funny because he looked beaten before the last and then he made that mistake and then ran on really well at the end. Perhaps I Am Maximus was tying up and Nick Rockett was idling, but I think he has to have a shout. He's well able to carry the weight and he has to have another huge chance of going two better. "The result last year was phenomenal, particularly with the championship at stake. It's hard to think it will ever be done again but maybe. We'll see!" Impaire Et Passe – 161 rating and 11st 5lb "He's in there and had a little setback at the start of the season. He came back and won really well in the Red Mills (at Gowran Park on Saturday) but he is probably more likely to run in one of the races on the Mildmay Course (the Bowl or the Melling Chase). Spanish Harlem – 159 rating and 11st 3lb "They are the most important owners in the race as sponsors! That horse has been trained to get there. He was very disappointing for a long time but extreme distances over fences has brought out the best in him. He's been unlucky a few times, he was unlucky in the Thyestes (unseated rider at Gowran Park last month) which is a great Grand National trial and he was also carried out in the Scottish National last year when he might have gone close there. "The profile is right in my book and I don't see why he won't take to the fences, he's got plenty of experience and jumps well. I know he can throw in the odd clanger but sometimes those horses can just have a little bit more respect for a new type of fence." Lecky Watson – 158 rating and 11st 2lb "He's a Grade One winner and hasn't sparked this year. His jumping can be untidy but I think he's got a great weight for an unexposed Grade One winner and you could not rule him out. I think when you look at his form he's been improving every year until this year, but he's been running in deep waters. I think he's getting weight off a lot of horses he's been running against on level weights here, with 11st 2lb on his back."

Lecky Watson on his way to winning the Brown Advisory

Champ Kiely – 157 rating and 11st 1lb "He was unlucky at Christmas and then we maybe ran him back a bit quick at Tramore. He caught my eye at the DRF (when seventh in the Irish Gold Cup). I thought he was the only one to travel deep into the race behind all the big boys and I'd be quite sweet on his weight. I think he'll jump and travel, he stays well and I'm very sweet on him." High Class Hero – 153 rating and 10st 11lb "That run (when third in last season's Bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown) was reminiscent of Nick Rockett's run in that race the year before. He's a high-class horse who does a lot of winning and likes nice ground. I don't think he handled the ground in the Thyestes, but we took a chance that day. He gets in with less than 11 stone and he's a relatively young and unexposed horse, so he has to be high on the list. He stays all day and the way he jumps will suit Aintree very well." Ile Atlantique – 153 rating and 10st 11lb "He's a horse that I'd love to ride in the Topham Chase, but we'll see whether we can get him qualified. If he turned up in the Topham I'd be very interested in him." Captain Cody – 152 rating and 10st 10lb "The manner that he won the Scottish National was so eye-catching. He's got a perfect profile for the race. He was a little bit disappointing at Christmas and then fell in the Thyestes which is not ideal but with his weight he will be very dangerous."

A moment to savour for the Captain Cody team