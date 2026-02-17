Menu icon
Panic Attack on her way to Paddy Power victory
Panic Attack has already had plenty of success in big handicaps this season

Timeform's Grand National ratings headed by Panic Attack

By Timeform
Horse Racing
Tue February 17, 2026 · 6 min ago

Panic Attack heads the Timeform ratings for the 2026 Grand National following today’s announcement of the weights for the Aintree showpiece on April 11th.

The Dan Skelton-trained mare will be bidding to defy historical trends on several fronts, having already won the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham and Coral Gold Cup at Newbury this season - Gay Trip (in 1969/70) is the only previous winner of the Cheltenham race to then land the National and Many Clouds (in 2014/15) is the only to complete the Newbury-Aintree double, whilst no horse has won all three races.

In addition, it is now 75 years since Nickel Coin became the last mare to win the Grand National, with Magic of Light (runner-up to Tiger Roll in 2019) the sole runner of that sex to reach the frame during the past 30 years.

“The only statistic that matters is the fact Panic Attack’s unbeaten in four starts over fences since joining the Skelton yard,” said Timeform chase handicapper Phil Turner. “Indeed, the manner of all three wins this season suggests there could be more still to come even though she’s technically a ‘veteran’ now.

“Of course, the big concern is the trip. Admittedly, her big wins at Cheltenham and Newbury this season showed her stamina reserves to be far deeper than one might expect for a daughter of miler Canford Cliffs, but four and a quarter miles around Aintree is another matter altogether.

“What isn’t in doubt, however, is that she’s in the form of her life at present and should have no trouble obtaining a good tactical position should she take her chance at Aintree, particularly as her jumping has looked a major asset of late."

Top-rated runners in the Grand National
*Needs 10 or more to come out to get a run

The Grand National trip is unchartered territory for plenty of others currently towards the head of the Timeform ratings, but that isn’t the case for last year’s fourth Iroko, who was keeping on again at the death that day after being caught in a poor position and appeals as a live contender despite a 5 lb higher mark 12 months on.

Turner added: "Even off a career-high BHA mark of 157, Iroko is one to keep on side. Much of his recent form might have come in small-field events that aren’t the easiest to assess, but the way he’s shaped in defeat behind the likes of Grey Dawning and The Jukebox Man suggests he should still be some way ahead of the handicapper."

Although home-trained runners currently lead the way on Timeform ratings, the Irish team again has amazing strength in depth and the overall shape of the race is likely to follow a similar pattern to the last five renewals – Irish yards were responsible for ten of the first 11 home in 2021, eight of the first 11 in 2022, seven of the first nine in 2023, nine of the first 11 in 2024 and eight of the first nine in 2025.

Such dominance from a handful of superpower Irish yards has changed the shape of the race in another way, with many of the traditional National-type horses or even young up-and-coming horses now often not rated high enough to get a run – even Panic Attack needs ten names above to drop out in order to make the line-up, though her BHA mark of 147 would have guaranteed her a run in both previous editions since the maximum field size was cut from 40 to 34.

Willie Mullins' top-rated runners in the Grand National

As ever, plenty can happen in the two months between the weights launch and the race itself, as each of the last three winners proved – Corach Rambler (Ultima Handicap Chase), I Am Maximus (Bobbyjo Chase) and Nick Rockett (Bobbyjo Chase) all won after the weights were announced and, as a result, were “well-in” when lining up at Aintree.

Turner said: "Given that backdrop, it may be best to seek out some potentially well-treated outsiders at this stage, with Firefox and Gorgeous Tom making most appeal of that group. Both are guaranteed a run and bred to stay longer trips. All in all, they look overpriced at current odds of 50/1 and 66/1."

More Grand National content:

Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for the 2026 Grand National

182+ PANIC ATTACK*

181 IROKO

180 JAGWAR

179 MONTY’S STAR

179 SPILLANE’S TOWER

178+ FLOORING PORTER

178 CHAMP KIELY

178 FIREFOX

178 GORGEOUS TOM

178 IMPAIRE ET PASSE

178 IMPERIAL SAINT*

178 PERCEVAL LEGALLOIS

178 THREE CARD BRAG

*needs 10 or more runners to come out to get a run

Selected others:

177 BANBRIDGE

177 GREY DAWNING

177 HAITI COULEURS

177 FAVORI DE CHAMPDOU

177 RESPLENDENT GREY

176 I AM MAXIMUS

175 NICK ROCKETT

175 GRANGECLARE WEST

174p OSCARS BROTHER

174 CAPTAIN CODY

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

