2024 Racing Quiz Questions

2024 Racing Quiz

1. Paul Townend celebrated the big treble in 2024, winning the Champion Hurdle (State Man), Gold Cup (Galopin des Champs) and Grand National (I am Maximus) in the same year. Who was the last jockey to complete the feat?

2. The Grade 1 Scilly Isles Novice Chase at Sandown produced first Grade 1 career successes for which trainer and jockey?

3. The 2024 Clarence House Chase was rerouted to Cheltenham Trials Day after Ascot was abandoned and saw 1/4 shot Jonbon beaten. But by which horse?

4. Willie Mullins saddled a hat-trick of winners on day two of the Cheltenham Festival ridden by three different jockeys. Can you name the horses and jockeys?

5. Which horse was the first British-trained runner across the line behind I Am Maximus in the 2024 Grand National?

6. Who rode the winner of the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket in May?