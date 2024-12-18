2024 Racing Quiz Questions

Test your knowledge with our 20 brainteasers on the year that was in the world of horse racing.
2024 Racing Quiz
1. Paul Townend celebrated the big treble in 2024, winning the Champion Hurdle (State Man), Gold Cup (Galopin des Champs) and Grand National (I am Maximus) in the same year. Who was the last jockey to complete the feat?
2. The Grade 1 Scilly Isles Novice Chase at Sandown produced first Grade 1 career successes for which trainer and jockey?
3. The 2024 Clarence House Chase was rerouted to Cheltenham Trials Day after Ascot was abandoned and saw 1/4 shot Jonbon beaten. But by which horse?
4. Willie Mullins saddled a hat-trick of winners on day two of the Cheltenham Festival ridden by three different jockeys. Can you name the horses and jockeys?
5. Which horse was the first British-trained runner across the line behind I Am Maximus in the 2024 Grand National?
6. Who rode the winner of the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket in May?
7. Which horse was the beaten favourite in the Oaks at Epsom?
8. Sir Mark Prescott celebrated a victory on the first day of Royal Ascot, with which horse?
9. 80/1 beat 40/1 and 50/1 in a three-way photo to provide one of the biggest upsets ever at Royal Ascot. In which race did this happen?
10. Which horse won the Group 1 Pretty Polly Stakes during the Irish Derby meeting at the Curragh?
11. Enfjaar, trained by Roger Varian, won the John Smith’s Cup at York. Who was the winning jockey?
12. Which 40/1 outsider won the Stewards' Cup at Goodwood?
13. Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore enjoyed a spectacular treble on the first day of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival. The Lion In Winter and City Of Troy were two of them, which horse was their other winner?
14. Name the missing horse in this order of finish at York. Magical Zoe, Kihavah, X, Epic Poet, Hipop de Loire, Sea King...
15. The top weight won the Cambridgeshire. Who trained it?
16. What is the connection between the German Grand Prix and the winner of the 2024 Guinness Galway Hurdle?
17. QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot saw victories for Kyprios, Kind Of Blue, Charyn, Anmaat, Carrytheone and which other horse?
18. Cheltenham Gold Cup runner-up Gerri Colombe could finish only third in the Grade 1 Ladbrokes Gold Cup at Down Royal in early-November. Which two horses beat him?
19. Which horse won the Greatwood Hurdle at Cheltenham in November?
20. Which horse was named Yorkshire Horse of the Year at the Go Racing In Yorkshire awards earlier this month?
